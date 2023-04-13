Ziebart Welcomes MUMBO Christopher King with Plans for Three Houston, TX Locations

On March 8th, 2023, Ziebart welcomed Christopher King to their franchise family as a multi-unit franchisee. Starting first with a store in Fulshear, TX near Houston, Christopher King will open three Ziebart locations over the course of 5 years. King is no stranger to the franchise world, being a part of the Dogtopia franchise since 2017. Owning two Dogtopia locations in Houston, with plans to open a third, Christopher King is excited to add Ziebart to his portfolio. “I expect crossover between Dogtopia and Ziebart. You put your dog in your car, its definitely going to get dirty, you need a place to take it”, says King.

In high school, Chris King worked at a pizza place where the owner operated a few different businesses, all while being semi-retired. He was inspired by this but didn’t think the opportunity would arise until he was also semi-retired. However, after working with Chevron for 20 years, he seized the chance to franchise with Dogtopia. Along with his hunger for business ownership, Chris has always had a passion for cars. Growing up, he drove a vehicle that many would consider less than impressive, but to him, it was everything. Constantly cleaning, scrubbing, and doing what he could to make it look like new, this dedication stuck with him. After attending many seminars around the country to learn more about how the professionals do things, he found Ziebart.

When Chris met with the team at Ziebart, he was impressed with their focus on discipline and process excellence. They had all their processes so dialed in and mature, and he could see why the brand has been around for almost 65 years. Another thing that really impressed Chris was the longevity of Ziebart's employees. He met with some who had been with the brand for 20-30 years and plan on retiring with Ziebart. “Those employees bring a lot of institutional knowledge, which is essential to maintaining a successful business”, says King.

With his background in Dogtopia, Chris is well-versed in the lessons of franchising. He knows that while the resources are comforting, ultimately, it is up to him to make his business a success. The biggest lesson he learned with Dogtopia was marketing, and he is excited to work alongside the Ziebart Marketing team to apply those lessons to Ziebart, using social media and other tools to build up brand recognition and drive traffic to his location.

Chris is a perfectionist who believes that enjoying what you do is the most important thing. He is thrilled to have his stepson, Anthony, involved in his business, serving as general manager. And with a high demand for car care solutions in Houston, particularly for trucks, Chris is confident that his Ziebart location will be a success.

As Chris King looks forward to this new venture, his passion for cars and commitment to excellence are sure to make his Ziebart location a must-visit for car owners in Houston.

Ziebart is excited to welcome multi-unit buyers to their booth at the Multi Unit Franchise Show in Las Vegas, NV on April 25-28, 2023. Many of the Senior Leadership team will be on-hand to discuss the Ziebart franchise opportunity. If you can’t wait or make the show, reach out today to learn more about becoming a part of the growing Ziebart franchise owner community.