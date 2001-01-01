American Freight Franchise Opportunity

The American Freight Story

American Freight Furniture and Mattress was established in Lima, Ohio in 1994 to help customers save money on quality furniture and mattresses. By 2020, the brand grew it's nationwide footprint to more than 350 stores including the addition and rebrand of nearly 130 Sears Outlet and over 30 FFO Home locations. Through the rebrand, American Freight expanded its product assortment to encompass furniture, mattresses and appliances -- because everyone needs a place to sit, sleep and eat!

Today, American Freight remains rooted in its foundational mission to sell the best for less every day while delivering excellent customer service. The company prides itself in the valuable savings it provides its customers through flexible payment options, "take home today" offerings and 100% approved free layaway. The business model continues to present itself as a recession-resistant investment that will withstand economic headwinds.

Why Franchise With American Freight?

The American Freight business model continues to present itself as a recession-resistant investment that will withstand economic headwinds--because everyone needs to sit, sleep and eat! With our proof of concept in the bank, our franchise opportunity is truly a ground floor opportunity. On average, our top 25% of stores generate $4,718,517 in gross sales and $589,599 in net income per store.*

*This information reflects the Average Gross Sales and Average Net Income for the Top 25% of American Freight company-owned retail businesses which were open for more than three years as of end of our fiscal year 2019. Of these 30 retail businesses, 12 attained or surpassed the Average Gross Sales and 10 attained or surpassed the Average Net Income. We refer you to Item 19 of our Franchise Disclosure Document dated Dec. 16, 2020 for additional information. A NEW FRANCHISEE'S RESULTS MAY DIFFER FROM THE REPRESENTED PERFORMANCE. This advertisement is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. Offerings made by prospectus only and in compliance with the applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your state.