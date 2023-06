Anchored Tiny Homes Franchise Opportunity

Anchored Tiny Homes is the ONLY ADU

Franchise On The Market! Become a pioneer in the world of ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units) with Anchored Tiny Homes! What is an ADU? Accessory dwelling units are the future! They are stick-built homes assembled on-site in the yard of a current residence (think guest houses or granny flats). ADU Owners typically include investors, aging parents, children returning from college, and more. With interest rates continuing to climb, ADUs offer an economical way for Americans to afford housing. With hundreds of completed and active projects in multiple states and growing every day, the ATH business model makes it easy for anyone to join this surging industry without a construction background. Why Choose Anchored Tiny Homes? Tiny Investment for Massive Returns: Our unique and highly profitable model starts at only $136,250 for one territory.

The Best Economics in Franchising: Our current Franchise Disclosure Document (a legal document regulated by the FTC) shows GROSS SALES AT $49M and a Gross Profit of $14M 1 . This is across 10 California territories, averaging $4.9M each 2 .

Our current Franchise Disclosure Document (a legal document regulated by the FTC) shows GROSS SALES AT $49M and a Gross Profit of $14M . This is across 10 California territories, averaging $4.9M each . Solving One of America’s Largest Problems: The lack of affordability in the United States has made it hard for millions of people to own a home. As a franchise owner, you would be helping aging parents, children returning home from college, investors, and more with a solution to this growing crisis.

Full-Service Lead Generation: From the second you launch your franchise, the ATH corporate team will deploy ads, qualify every single lead that comes in, and set all sales appointments for you, freeing up your time to focus on generating revenue!

From the second you launch your franchise, the ATH corporate team will deploy ads, qualify every single lead that comes in, and set all sales appointments for you, freeing up your time to focus on generating revenue! Design & Engineering Support: Once you sign a customer, the corporate ATH team will help recruit and find top talent in your local market as well as assist every step of the way in overseeing successful design, plans, and engineering. You will have help with all the complex pieces of the business and spend the majority of your time handling, permitting, and overseeing construction.

Semi-Absentee Friendly: Not only are we a low investment model with exceptional returns, but we also don't require you to necessarily be involved in the day-to-day of the business. If you would like to run your ATH franchise semi-absentee, you will need to hire a trusted Project Manager to oversee the day-to-day operations. 1 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document Item 19- Table 2 Company Owned Outlet

2 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document Item 19- Table 3 Total Gross Sales by Territory Training and Support

Financing Available

Multi Units

SBA Approved Ideal Candidate As a new opportunity, we are looking for pioneers and go-getters who thrive on the idea of being first to market. We are also looking for the following characteristics in our partners: Owner Operators or Semi-Absentee Owners Whether you want to be involved in the day-to-day or not, you can still own an ATH franchise! Owner-Operators will be going to customers' homes, building estimates and proposals, selling the jobs, and leading the general contractors. Semi-Absentee owners will put a strong general manager in place and oversee the business from a high level. One of our current owners only works on his ATH part-time and is still seeing impressive returns! Strong Sales Background We are not looking for people with construction backgrounds, but we are looking for those with sales backgrounds. To be successful in the business, you need to be able to sell the jobs and then confidently communicate with your GC and other crews to fulfill them. Desire To Impact The Community At ATH, we thrive off great revenues, but we are also just as motivated by helping to solve the U.S. housing crisis. When you become an owner with us, we expect you to be just as focused on this mission. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.