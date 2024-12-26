Service Brand Deals Added Through the End of the Year
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Assisted Living Locators Appoints Felicia Sanders as New Brand Leader
Carebuilders at Home Opens New Location in Prosper, Texas
Dill Dinkers Announces Regional Development Deal in Northern New Jersey and Hudson Valley, New York
Hand & Stone Appoints Julie Hauser-Blanner as Chief Spa Officer
Hounds Town USA Opens Fifth Ohio Location
Metal Supermarkets Signs Franchise Agreement for New Store in Bridgeport, Connecticut
Payroll Vault Announces Tricia Pettys as Incoming CEO
Pillar to Post Welcomes Becky Beyer as VP of Marketing
Pvolve To Open First Studio in Greater Kansas City Market
Re-Bath Appoints Amy Cantwell as VP of Marketing
RNR Tire Express To Open New Location in Schenectady, New York
Synergy Homecare Opens Newest Location in Chicago Suburbs
