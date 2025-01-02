Q&A with Pirtek Franchisee Dylan Rausch

Name: Dylan Rausch

Title: Owner

Brands: Pirtek

Units: 4

Years in franchising: 7

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

I like helping people out when their backs are against a wall. For example, I hate it when I have a problem with my car and I go to the parts store, and the staff member tells me there is nothing he can do for me. I want to help eliminate that pain point for other people.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

I started working for another Pirtek location as a technician, and I opened all the doors of opportunity that were put in front of me. My entire career was spent in the service and repair sector, so when I applied for the MSST (Mobile Sales and Service Technician) position at Pirtek, it aligned with where I already had the most passion and felt the most comfortable.

What different skill sets are required for service brand franchising?

I believe relationship skills, decisiveness, and perseverance are the most important skill sets needed to succeed in a service brand franchise. Relationship skills will help you build customer and employer-employee relationships, which are both key to running a successful business. Decisiveness will give you the ability to make decisions quickly and effectively every day, whether it's who to hire or fire or what to do in a customer service situation.

I believe perseverance is often overlooked as a critical skill, but it is essential. We all know being a business owner isn't easy, and it honestly isn't meant to be. It's a very competitive world out there, and there is always someone or another company hungry and ready to eat your lunch. Without being able to persevere through all the challenges that will undoubtedly cross your path, there is a very slim chance you will survive. Warren Buffet, one of the most successful investors ever, said the secret is never to sell. Essentially, it's persevering through all the bad times when everyone is selling and giving up. When you get out on the other side, everyone else will be starting over, and you will be years ahead of them.

What are the advantages to choosing a service brand?

One significant advantage for me is that I have a strong passion for helping others, which gives me the opportunity to solve problems that people may not be able to solve on their own.

Another advantage of choosing a service brand franchise like Pirtek is that the company has wide brand recognition across the country and among customers. This allows you to acquire customers faster with a well-known service brand.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

At Pirtek’s locations in Madison, Lake Winnebago, Woodbine, and Murfreesboro, the top marketing initiatives we utilize are direct mail and digital marketing, with a big focus on Google keywords for SEO. It is very important to have a specific call to action so that ROI can be measured for these activities. We also participate in vendor fairs and events where our customers will be.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

Research the kind of service business you're trying to enter. Find others who have been in that service before you and ask them about their successes and challenges.