PAR Concepts Signs New Smalls Sliders Deal

By: M. Scott Morris | 244 Reads | 1 Shares

PAR Concepts signed a deal to open three Smalls Sliders units in Georgia. With this deal and a previous 6-unit deal, the company plans to build restaurants in Northern Atlanta, Macon, and Warner Robins.

"Smalls Sliders is truly unlike any other concept out there, and our entire team is thrilled to continue growing alongside something as special as Smalls," said Rocky C. Moore, co-founder of PAR Concepts. "Our experience with Smalls so far has been nothing short of spectacular, and the brand's potential for growth in the region is uncapped. Our entire team is thrilled for the opportunity to continue redefining the dining experience across the city and its surrounding communities."

In addition to its ventures with Smalls Sliders, PAR Concepts owns two Guthrie's Chicken restaurants. Their first Smalls Sliders unit is expected to drop in early 2025 with the other eight to closely follow once sites have been secured.

"Rocky and his team have been excellent partners thus far, and we're thrilled to continue growing alongside them through this latest agreement," said Don Crocker, chief development officer of Smalls Sliders. "There has already been anticipation for our concept in Macon and Warner Robins, making this deal extra special as we know there's a demand for our concept."

Published: January 6th, 2025

