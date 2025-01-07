Patel Rolls Wetzel's Pretzels into Lake Tahoe

Parth Patel, an experienced franchisee, will open his second Wetzel's Pretzels location in The Shops at Heavenly Village in Lake Tahoe.

"Bringing a new location to The Shops at Heavenly Village is a meaningful step forward for my team, allowing us to share Wetzel's with even more people in Lake Tahoe's number one spot for travelers and locals alike," Patel said. "With our convenient location in the Heavenly Village, it's easier than ever to enjoy our signature pretzels and snacks. As a California-born brand, Wetzel's holds a special connection to this region, and I'm proud to bring the SoCal favorite to South Lake Tahoe."

A San Francisco Bay Area native with a decade of franchising experience, Patel has a proven track record of operating restaurants. He opened his first Wetzel's unit in Monterey, California, in August 2024. Patel also operates six Great American Cookies, and his Dairy Queen is inside the Mall of America.

"We are thrilled to continue our growth in California and bring our beloved pretzels to South Lake Tahoe," said Jon Fischer, head of development at Wetzel's Pretzels "Expanding into The Shops at Heavenly Village highlights the resilience and vibrancy of our brand. As we celebrate 30 years of Wetzel's and surpass the 400-unit milestone, we're excited to keep growing and sharing our pretzels with even more communities."

The kiosk at The Shops at Heavenly Village highlights the flexibility of the Wetzel's concept, offering build-out designs that are adaptable to the retailer's footprint.