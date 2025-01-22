 Jersey Mike's Subs Franchisees Diversify With Glo30

By: M. Scott Morris | 159 Reads | 1 Shares

Seasoned operators Erin, Joe, and Clare France signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to bring five Glo30 skin-care studios to San Antonio, Texas.

The group brings a wealth of diverse franchise experience to their latest venture. Erin France and Joe France have successfully scaled Jersey Mike's Subs locations across Texas while Clare has achieved success as a franchisee with Primrose Schools. Together, they saw the potential of Glo30 as a high-growth concept in the rapidly expanding beauty and skin-care space.

"What originally attracted us to Jersey Mike's was the company was privately owned with a hands-on corporate office that truly cares about the product sold. The company is also very supportive of community involvement and giving back. We felt Glo30 had the same structure. It is a newer franchise; however, we could see the care put into making high-quality skin care products along with being involved in the community. We know of the support other franchisees have had from corporate to ensure their success," Erin France said.

A critical care pediatric flight nurse, Erin France says she is particularly excited to combine her medical background with her passion for beauty.

"Glo30 is more than a business; it's an opportunity to educate the San Antonio community about the importance of skin care," she said. "With Glo30's science-backed methods and monthly facials, we're helping people enhance their natural beauty and embrace a healthier approach to skin care."

Published: January 22nd, 2025

