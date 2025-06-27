2025 MULTI-BRAND 50
This year’s Multi-Brand 50 reveals a dynamic year in multi-unit, multi-brand franchising. While familiar names continued to dominate the top spots, this year’s data highlights steady expansion, strategic acquisitions, and some notable new entrants making their mark on the landscape.
At the top of the list, Flynn Group maintained its No. 1 position, increasing its total unit count from 2,520 in 2024 to 2,745 in 2025. The franchise giant, known for operating Pizza Hut, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Arby’s, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Panera Bread, and Planet Fitness, continued to scale its operations. In 2024, Flynn Group expanded its Wendy’s and Panera locations and acquired additional Pizza Hut units in 2025, bringing its total count of Pizza Hut restaurants to 1,024. At No. 2, Sun Holdings jumped a spot and went from 1,193 units last year to 1,704 this year. KBP Brands came in at No. 3, holding steady with 1,120 in 2024 and 1,119 in 2025.
Notable changes
Several franchise groups made significant leaps in ranking due to aggressive expansion and strategic acquisitions while some fell off the list due to strategic organizational changes:
- K-MAC Enterprises made a notable jump from No. 23 in 2024 to No. 18 in 2025, driven by its rapid growth in the 7 Brew portfolio. With an ambitious plan to open 200 new stores by 2027, the company is capitalizing on the growing drive-thru coffee trend.
- Tasty Restaurant Group, backed by Triton Pacific Capital Partners, climbed from No. 17 in 2024 to No. 13 in 2025. The group expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of 64 KFC restaurants, further strengthening its position in the fast-food sector.
- Alline Salon Group, formerly ranked No. 22 in 2024, dropped off the list entirely. The group exited the franchise business, selling its entire portfolio to Regis Corporation for $22 million.
The 2025 Multi-Brand 50 also saw new entrants making their debut. Tacala LLC, a longtime Taco Bell operator, appeared on the list for the first time. In 2024, Tacala diversified its brand portfolio by adding 7 Brew, marking its entry into the fast-growing drive-thru coffee segment.
The Multi-Brand 50 franchisees saw widespread unit growth in 2025, highlighting their resilience and continued expansion in an evolving market. Larger operators are not only consolidating their existing positions, but also branching into new segments and concepts to mitigate risks and expand revenue streams, ensuring long-term relevance and profitability.
Whether it’s established giants like Flynn Group broadening their brand mix or new entrants like Tacala LLC tapping into the specialty beverage space, large operators continue to leverage brand diversity, operational scale, and strategic acquisitions to stay competitive in today’s fast-changing franchise landscape.
Ambika Oberoi is director of information management for FRANdata.
|
Rank
|
Company Name
|
Total Units
|
Brand
|
Number of Units
|
1
|
FLYNN GROUP
|
2,745
|
|
|
2
|
SUN HOLDINGS
|
1,704
|
|
|
3
|
KBP BRANDS
|
1,119
|
|
|
4
|
LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS & COUNTRY STORES
|
799
|
|
|
5
|
SIZZLING PLATTER
|
714
|
|
|
6
|
PILOT COMPANY
|
669
|
|
|
7
|
HZ RESTAURANT GROUP
|
600
|
|
|
8
|
HAZA GROUP
|
557
|
|
|
9
|
ARMY & AIR FORCE EXCHANGE SERVICES
|
480
|
|
|
10
|
ARAMARK
|
474
|
|
|
11
|
GPS HOSPITALITY
|
469
|
|
|
12
|
CMG COMPANIES
|
462
|
|
|
13
|
TASTY RESTAURANT GROUP
|
458
|
|
|
14
|
CHARTER FOODS
|
453
|
|
|
15
|
AMPLER GROUP
|
437
|
|
|
16
|
ANCHOR POINT MANAGEMENT/PACIFIC BELLS LLC
|
437
|
|
|
17
|
SUMMIT RESTAURANT GROUP
|
418
|
|
|
18
|
K-MAC ENTERPRISES INC
|
405
|
|
|
19
|
WKS RESTAURANT GROUP
|
387
|
|
|
20
|
TACALA
|
368
|
|
|
21
|
JIB MANAGEMENT
|
363
|
|
|
22
|
DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP (DRG)
|
358
|
|
|
23
|
HARMAN MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
|
350
|
|
|
24
|
KOVAN GROUP/ DEKK GROUP/ NGP MANAGEMENT
|
343
|
|
|
25
|
DESERT DE ORO FOODS
|
339
|
|
|
26
|
QUALITY RESTAURANT GROUP
|
335
|
|
|
27
|
GS DALLAS GROUP/GSR GROUP
|
319
|
|
|
28
|
COMPASS GROUP USA
|
317
|
|
|
29
|
PURPLE ROCK INVESTMENT COMPANY/ PURPLE SQUARE MANAGEMENT CO
|
317
|
|
|
30
|
FEAST ENTERPRISES/ BESHAY ENTERPRISES/ DMSD FOODS
|
298
|
|
|
31
|
THE COVELLI FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
|
281
|
|
|
32
|
G & M OIL CO
|
279
|
|
|
33
|
LUIHN VANTEDGE PARTNERS/ VANTEDGE PARTNERS
|
277
|
|
|
34
|
EYM GROUP
|
272
|
|
|
35
|
TA OPERATING/ TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA
|
270
|
|
|
36
|
SODEXO
|
267
|
|
|
37
|
AMPEX BRANDS
|
263
|
|
|
38
|
AKASH MANAGEMENT
|
242
|
|
|
39
|
FOURTEEN FOODS
|
241
|
|
|
40
|
ALVARADO RESTAURANT NATION/ ALVARADO HOLDINGS / PALO ALTO
|
238
|
|
|
41
|
WARNER FOODS
|
237
|
|
|
42
|
COTTI FOODS CORPORATION
|
236
|
|
|
43
|
MANNA
|
225
|
|
|
44
|
FUGATE ENTERPRISES
|
223
|
|
|
45
|
ADT PIZZA
|
222
|
|
|
46
|
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT
|
221
|
|
|
47
|
NORTHWEST RESTAURANTS
|
219
|
|
|
48
|
ATTICUS FRANCHISE GROUP/
NOVARUS WELLNESS CONCEPTS MACKINAW HOLDING CORPORATION
|
212
|
|
|
49
|
H&S ENERGY PRODUCTS
|
208
|
|
|
50
|
FRESH DINING CONCEPTS
|
207
|
|
Source: FRANdata
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Franchise Growth
- Franchise Operations
- Open New Units
- Franchise Leadership
- Franchise Marketing
- Technology
- Franchise Law
- Franchise Awards
- Franchise Rankings
- Franchise Trends
- Franchise Development
- Featured Franchise Stories
FEATURED IN
Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine: Issue 2, 2025
$300,000
$400,000