Operators To Expand Taco John's in Indiana

Seasoned multi-unit and multi-brand franchisees Kush Patel and Bobby Patel signed an agreement to spearhead Taco John's Midwest growth. With site selection already underway, the new LaPorte location is projected to open by the end of the year with additional expansion plans on the horizon.

Longtime friends and experienced entrepreneurs, the pair are bringing the latest location to the community they have called home for more than 15 years combined. The duo's deep-rooted connection to the community made it a natural choice for their latest business venture. Kush Patel has successfully managed multiple retail businesses across Indiana since 2010. Bobby Patel is a seasoned operator of a Dairy Queen in LaPorte.

"When adding a new brand to your portfolio, finding the right partner and investment is key," Kush Patel said. "For us, Taco John's was the perfect fit, the right concept with the right team to bring a new location to Indiana. We're excited to grow our portfolio and show our community what makes Taco John's so special."

Taco John's continues to strengthen its presence in the Midwest with franchise forecasts indicating significant growth for the region.

"Kush and Bobby's experience, dedication, and confidence in the brand make them invaluable additions to the Taco John's family," said Shannon Iverson, vice president of development at Taco John's. "As we continue expanding, we are eager to work with passionate franchisees like them to drive our growth and bring bold, delicious flavors to communities nationwide. We're excited to be a part of their journey as they bring Taco John's to the community of LaPorte."