By: M. Scott Morris | 297 Reads | 1 Shares

Operators Bringing Frutta Bowls to Memphis Area

Akash Chaudhari, Sanjay Chaudhari and Brijesh Patel signed a four-unit development agreement for Frutta Bowls in the Memphis market.

The new franchisees are longtime Memphis-area business owners with deep experience in hospitality, foodservice and retail. Their portfolio includes ownership and management of multiple Super 8 motels, liquor stores, and Subway locations across Tennessee, Missouri and Wyoming.

"When the hotel industry slowed during COVID, we realized the need to diversify," Chaudhari said. "After months of research, Frutta Bowls stood out as the perfect match for the Memphis market. For consumers, it's healthy and quick. And from a business standpoint, we like that the brand has low overhead, and this concept is fresh and exciting to the market."

The partners spent several months conducting in-depth market research, including firsthand visits to existing Frutta Bowls locations, interviews with third-party delivery drivers, and surveys of employees from local hospitals and businesses.

The first location is anticipated to be in either Germantown or Cordova. Additional stores are planned throughout Memphis and into northern Mississippi communities like Olive Branch and Southaven, and the group is looking for opportunities to co-brand some of the sites with another WoWorks brand, Saladworks.

"This agreement is an exciting milestone for Frutta Bowls and our rapid expansion for this brand right now," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WoWorks. "Frutta Bowls is seeing incredible momentum, and this team's thorough research and community-driven mindset make them an ideal fit to lead our expansion in the Mid-South."

Published: August 12th, 2025

