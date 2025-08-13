 Pickleball Podcasters To Develop 20 Dill Dinkers Units

By: M. Scott Morris | 285 Reads | 1 Shares

Greg Louie and his niece Brigette Farwaha signed a regional development deal to build 20 Dill Dinkers pickleball units in Las Vegas and Clark County, Nevada.

Louie brings more than 23 years of experience in business ownership and management as a founder and CEO of a marketing company while Farwaha is the assistant director for facilities and operations at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. The two are longtime pickleball fans and have hosted and produced the pickleball podcast, "Third Shot," for nearly three years.

"Pickleball is a true intergenerational sport. With a quick learning curve and welcoming community, pickleball is drawing in more players every day," Louie said. "From neighbors to tourists, we hope to further foster fun and supportive opportunities for everyone to play in a family-oriented environment. We know firsthand how pickleball helps people through all stages of life and welcome everyone to enjoy the sport. Dill Dinkers is the perfect space to bring that vision to life."

Louie and Farwaha's expertise positions them to provide a premier indoor pickleball experience while positively impacting their local communities.

"Greg and Brigette are the perfect fit for Dill Dinkers," said Dr. Ben Litalien, chief development officer at Dill Dinkers. "We are thrilled to welcome Greg and Brigette, who have the passion for pickleball that we're looking for. We look forward to seeing their success and growth in Las Vegas and how locals and visitors can benefit from a premier indoor pickleball offering. Southern Nevada's pickleball players have a lot to look forward to."

Published: August 13th, 2025

