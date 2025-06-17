VIDEO: How Franchisors View the Customer Experience and Use Technology

(Editor’s Note: Here is an exciting new addition to your inbox! Today we launch a brand-new feature in our Franchisor Report newsletter that will bring you unparalleled insights straight from the source. Now, through video, subscribers will have the opportunity to see and hear directly from franchise marketing executives themselves, offering an insider's perspective on the world of franchising.)

Several weeks ago, Franchise Update debuted a new feature in our Multi-Unit Franchisee Retail & Service Brands newsletter with video interviews with several multi-unit franchisees. Today we are introducing a similar feature with several franchise executives for our Franchisor Report newsletter.

In recent years our editorial team has filmed video interviews with marketing executives at the Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC). We spoke to them about a variety of topics such as their top current challenges, how they communicate with other departments to optimize the customer experience, their use of content marketing, and more.

We are now sharing some of their responses in this video feature, which we are calling the “Marketing Minute.” With the 2025 Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC) now just a week away, we thought this would be the perfect time to feature several executives’ insights on some of the major themes of the conference such as optimizing the customer experience, their teams’ increasing use of technology, and AI in marketing operations.

In the video, you’ll hear from:

Amanda Maquet, Chief Marketing Officer, Moran Family of Brands

Rob Elliott, EVP of Marketing, Hungry Howie's Pizza

Heather Cates, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Franchise Concepts

Please let us know what you think about this new feature. If there is a topic you would like addressed or someone you would like featured, please contact us at [email protected].