Experienced Operators Taking Shipley's Donuts to Northwest Louisiana

BC Restaurant Holding LLC, led by Steve Watkins and Walter Bigby, signed a franchise development agreement to build five Shipley's Donuts shops in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, marking Shipley's introduction to Northwest Louisiana.

With more than a decade of multi-unit, multi-brand franchise experience, Watkins and Bigby operate five Zaxby's and two Jersey Mike's Subs locations in the Shreveport-Bossier market, and an additional Jersey Mike's is in development.

Watkins, who brings more than 45 years of food industry experience and served as president of the Louisiana Restaurant Association in 1994, said the decision to partner with Shipley was driven by the brand's performance metrics and strategic leadership approach.

"We were specifically looking for an iconic, growing donut franchise, and Shipley's average unit volume growth, particularly with new store openings, really impressed

us," Watkins said. "The brand's leadership is focused on smart, strategic growth, which aligns perfectly with our business philosophy."

The first location is expected to open in late 2026 with four additional shops following over the next three years.

"This agreement to bring Shipley into Northwest Louisiana represents another example of Shipley's focus on strategic expansion in the brand's record growth trajectory,"

said Keith Sizemore, Shipley's senior vice president of franchise development. "Steve and Walter's deep market knowledge and proven operational excellence make them ideal partners to introduce our handcrafted donuts and kolaches to this vibrant market."