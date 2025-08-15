Connect With the Franchise Family at MUFC 2026

The Multi-Unit Franchising Conference (MUFC) has been a fixture on my annual conference schedule for more than 15 years now. One might wonder about the benefit of attending the same event year after year.

My answer is simple: I have never encountered a conference that offers so much actionable insight to bring back to my business. In fact, without MUFC, I genuinely believe I wouldn’t own the brands I do today.

But it’s also about the people. MUFC is where you connect with the industry’s top franchise brands, meet visionary brand executives and development teams, and of course, learn from the most successful entrepreneurs.

If you’re a franchisor, this is simply the place to be. You and your team will have unparalleled networking opportunities with leading multi-unit, multi-brand franchisees actively looking to expand their portfolios. And for franchisees, it’s a chance to connect with peers, brands, and suppliers eager to share best practices and forge new friendships within the industry. While I’m not certain of its origin, I’d wager the term “franfam” truly blossomed from the invaluable relationships built at MUFC.

In today’s challenging small business landscape, marked by inflation, tariffs, and labor shortages, MUFC remains a beacon. It’s the singular destination where you can learn, network, be inspired, hear from experts, and gain a clear vision for the future.

I am incredibly honored and proud to serve as this year’s conference chair and follow in the footsteps of many remarkable predecessors. The MUFC advisory board is working diligently to create an exceptional lineup of keynote speakers and a robust agenda of educational opportunities, featuring some of the brightest minds in franchising.

Please mark your calendars now and plan to attend the 2026 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, March 24–27, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. I’ll be there, and I eagerly look forward to meeting new attendees and reconnecting with old friends in my “franfam.”

Sincerely

Mitch Cohen

MUFC 2026 Chair