CMO Roundtable With The Director of Advertising, Express Employment Professionals, Kenny Reinbold

How does your marketing department work with other internal departments to enhance your brand’s customer experience?

Kenny Reinbold

Director of Advertising

Express Employment Professionals

Collaboration across departments is vital to our ability to effectively communicate with our franchisees and ensure brand consistency to the public. Members of our department are assigned as liaisons to other departments and are expected to regularly discuss upcoming projects or marketing needs. This provides clarity to our team on what is happening across the business, meets needs in a timely manner, and helps prevent any brand issues before they reach our audiences. With domestic and international growth in the past five years, this proactive communication effort has allowed us to meet the needs of other departments and teams at Express Employment International.

Additionally, we regularly update and share our internal brand and style guide with other departments to keep them informed of any changes to our branding, messaging, or writing style. To support this collaboration, we’ve also created a reference document for liaisons to share with their counterparts. This outlines production timelines and processes for various project types. Through open communication about the structure of how an idea goes from concept to completion, we can set clear expectations for the necessary time and resources needed for any given request.

As a leading staffing provider in a competitive industry that has become inundated with predatory and malicious job postings, brand consistency and communication about brand standards are vital. By ensuring uniformity in our brand usage, our message is clear and identifiable to our clients, associates, and franchisees. This protects the investments our franchisees have made in our brand and ensures we continue to be a trusted name in the industry.