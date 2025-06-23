Fast Fuel: Protein Bar & Kitchen Aims to Redefine Better-For-You Dining

When Protein Bar & Kitchen opened in 2009, it was the first of its kind. It’s easy to grab a cheeseburger or fried chicken sandwich, and Founder Matt Matros wanted Protein Bar & Kitchen to deliver the same convenience but with the added benefit of offering nutritious and protein-packed food.

When I joined the brand in 2017, I recognized how unique this concept is. I hadn’t encountered anything like it during my time at McDonald’s or in my previous experience in management consulting. Our team has built something remarkable, and it’s exciting to see our rapid growth in airports, hospitals, universities, and traditional storefronts as we continue to redefine what quick, better-for-you dining can be.

Starting a movement

People on the go need dining options that match their active lifestyles. In 2009, Protein Bar & Kitchen created a solution: fast fuel. As pioneers of the protein-powered, better-for-you fast-casual concept, we created a movement on the belief that healthy eating should be easily accessible to all people. We saw how the world was shifting and how consumers were increasingly focused on what they were putting in their bodies. We used that opportunity to expand our menu and offer protein for every body.

Protein Bar & Kitchen started in a small Chicago storefront with protein shakes. It has grown to include an expansive menu that offers customizable smoothies, salads, wraps, and bowls. Offering options that accommodate dietary restrictions (e.g., vegan, gluten-free) was a relatively new idea, but our view was that every diet needs protein. We found a way to make healthy eating accessible for anyone. We pride ourselves on inclusivity and meeting the diverse needs of our guests, which we see in our customer loyalty rates.

Our team monitors the latest food trends to continue to innovate our menu and stay ahead of the game. We don’t sacrifice taste for nutrition, so we are constantly testing new ingredients and recipes to keep the menu fresh. We’re at the forefront of the protein-powered movement, fueling our communities with healthy dining choices.

Sharing the experience

While we aren’t a new brand in the better-for-you food industry, we are new to franchising. It was important to set up our franchisees for success from the start, and we’ve invested the time in ensuring we built the right systems and infrastructure to make our partners successful.

Protein Bar & Kitchen announced franchising in late 2023 when all the pieces of the puzzle fit together. We improved the menu and modernized the décor and developed a comprehensive set of digital tools to provide the best experience for franchisees and customers. Our strategic efforts in the franchising space started in Illinois and its neighboring states to make sure Protein Bar & Kitchen was primed for growth and well supported by our team. It was a big milestone for the brand to go beyond the Chicago market, but putting in the work and research before the relaunch has proved to be rewarding.

Since we prioritize customer experience and inclusivity, streamlining operations is critical to keep us accessible and allow us to innovate. Our franchise model offers dine-in, carry-out, delivery, mobile, online ordering, and catering and can even accommodate a drive-thru. Customers can engage with our brand and get their healthy meals in the way that’s most convenient for them

Simplifying operations has lowered customer wait times and improved order accuracy, making it easy for patrons and team members. We’ve seen dramatic growth of our business across our digital channels, and that’s been complemented by our newly upgraded loyalty program. We are excited to continue expansion through franchising and bring Protein Bar & Kitchen to more communities.

New heights

We understand what it’s like to constantly be on the move. To increase brand awareness and expand into new markets, Protein Bar & Kitchen has leveraged its streamlined operations and a convenient menu to open in nontraditional locations.

Airports are a major focus of our growth, and locations have recently opened in Chicago O’Hare International Airport, LaGuardia Airport in New York, and Salt Lake City International Airport. Another unit is set to open in Boise Airport. As frequent travelers, our team has always found it challenging to get a healthy airport option. That’s why we decided to be a part of the solution and satisfy this need. We’ve proven that Protein Bar & Kitchen has the perfect offerings for the on-the-go traveler.

Similarly, hospitals and university campuses are filled with people who are crunched for time and in need of a protein-packed option to power their day. Corporate-owned locations at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago and Northwestern University are thriving thanks to this strategic plan to target nontraditional locations where there is a need for a quick, better-for-you option.

Reimagining franchising through both traditional and nontraditional avenues has proven to be successful for the Protein Bar & Kitchen brand. It’s easy to lose yourself when you expand and grow the brand. We remember our roots and remain committed to the same mission that started from our humble beginnings in a small Chicago storefront: delivering delicious, nutritious, and protein-packed food and beverages for every body.

Jared Cohen is COO of Protein Bar & Kitchen.