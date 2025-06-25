Survey: 88% Express Concern About Tariffs

A majority of U.S. consumers express both knowledge and concern about tariffs; 83% of consumers say they understand what tariffs are and how they impact prices, and 88% are concerned about the impact on their personal finances or shopping habits.

Those numbers are from Numerator's Tariff Sentiment Tracker, which provides ongoing updates on consumers' tariff perspectives, based on surveys 5,000 U.S. consumers on a bi-weekly basis. The tracker now includes data from four waves of the survey from April 21, May 5, May 25, and June 2.

Key survey findings include: