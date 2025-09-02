VIDEO: Previewing the Franchise Leadership Development Conference 

The 2025 Franchise Leadership & Development Conference (FLDC) is just one month away. It will be held October 7–9 at the InterContinental Buckhead in Atlanta and will be one of the most impactful events in franchising this year.

Franchise Update Media and the International Franchise Association (IFA) have created a must-attend event for C-suite franchisor leaders, including CEOs, COOs, CDOs, and franchise development executives. For more than a quarter of a century, this high-level conference has been the place where franchise brands gather to exchange ideas, strengthen leadership, and drive scalable growth.

The FLDC offers a unique environment to sharpen your leadership edge, grow your team’s potential, and walk away with proven tools and strategies that deliver real results. With dozens of speakers, more than 30 interactive workshops and sessions, and hundreds of development professionals in attendance, the conference offers unmatched opportunities to learn, connect, and grow.

Franchise Update interviewed several franchise development executives about their experience in attending the FLDC and what they would tell their peers about the conference. Each talked about learning the latest strategies in franchise development and the opportunity to network with other franchise executives to share valuable thoughts and recommendations.

In the “Development Dish” video above, you’ll hear from:

Sean Fitzgerald, president, True Blue Home Service Ally

Erin Iglehart, senior director of franchise development, Threshold Brands

Steve Clough, vice president of franchise development, Hungry Howie’s Pizza

Whether you're leading a legacy brand or scaling a fast-growing concept, the FLDC is where strategic growth begins. It’s an investment in your future, your brand, and your people.

Register now and explore the full agenda at franchisedevelopmentconference.com.