VIDEO: How Franchise Executives Identify Development Trends and the Right Candidates

Franchise development executives pay close attention not only to the current best practices in attracting franchise prospects, but also to new techniques and where things will go in the coming years. Franchise Update asked several development executives about the top trends they are currently seeing and their impact on bringing in new franchise candidates.

Like many other current trends in business, the rapid changes in technology are top of mind. This includes the evolution of lead generation through AI and early interaction with candidates. Franchise prospects are now better informed about their business opportunities, putting an onus on brands to make information available to them from the outset. In some cases, some current franchisees are branching out into other industries to expand their business portfolios.

We also asked the executives how they create a prospect profile and identify the ideal franchise candidate. A common theme in their responses was that franchise development teams seem to pay closer attention to the individual candidates, their backgrounds, and their interest in the brand. That may include whether they are seeking a single franchise opportunity or to become a multi-unit franchisee within a given territory. Taking those factors into consideration helps frandev teams customize informational content to share with candidates and better interact with them.

In the latest “Development Dish” video, you’ll hear from:

Sean Fitzgerald, president, True Blue Home Service Ally

Erin Iglehart, senior director of franchise development, Threshold Brands

Steve Clough, vice president of franchise development, Hungry Howie’s Pizza

Mike Prince, director of US franchise development, Church’s Texas Chicken

