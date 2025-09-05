Bold Moves, Big Rewards: First Dave's Hot Chicken franchisee savors success

Name: Lawrence Kourie

Title: Multi-Unit Owner-Operator

Company: Dave’s Hot Chicken

No. of units: 22 Dave’s Hot Chicken

Age: 37

Family: Single

Years in franchising: 12

Years in current position: 5

Lawrence Kourie’s journey with Dave’s Hot Chicken began at Dodger Stadium in the summer of 2019. Kourie was a franchisee with Wetzel’s Pretzels at the time. He was invited to a game by Dave’s Hot Chicken CEO Bill Phelps, who’d led Wetzel’s Pretzels before moving to the emerging chicken brand. The company was looking to franchise the concept, and Phelps told Kourie and his partner, Andrew Feghali, that they would be the perfect first franchisees.

The group left the game that evening and sampled Dave’s Hot Chicken at one of the company’s two corporate-owned restaurants in the area. Kourie and Feghali thought it was the best hot chicken sandwich they had ever tasted and immediately became believers in the brand.

The duo seized the opportunity and signed a 12-unit development agreement across San Diego County while planning on opening their first restaurant in the Pacific Beach area a year later. What they couldn’t have anticipated, however, was opening a new restaurant during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Challenge accepted,” Kourie says, looking back at the experience. “It was something we are very proud of. Everyone was telling us not to open during that time. Our gut told us to believe in the brand, our founder’s story, and our team and to embrace the unknown. We took our shot, which was a calculated risk, and the rest is history.”

Despite the challenging circumstances, the first restaurant was profitable. Fewer on-site customers meant less repair and maintenance. It reduced their capital expenses and enabled the pair to quickly pay the rent. They also learned about the popularity of the Dave’s Hot Chicken brand, which played a major role in the success of the first location and additional units in the following years.

Many of Dave’s loyal fans from Los Angeles traveled to San Diego for the opening. Kourie was able to parlay that passionate, grassroots following to grow its customer base in San Diego. That enthusiasm also helped as they expanded the Nashville-style hot chicken concept to new markets throughout the country.

Dave’s Hot Chicken creates television ads from user-generated social media posts of customers raving about the sandwiches, sliders, tenders, and sides. The videos are shot by customers shortly after they pick up their food, often in their car or when arriving home. Kourie says the messages resonate with younger customers who are active on TikTok and Instagram and provide an enthusiastic endorsement of the brand.

The franchise has used this popularity and consumer demand to bring the restaurant to new markets as it grew to 300 locations nationwide in fewer than 10 years. Kourie has grown his ownership group to 22 locations in eight states. The fast-casual chicken franchise caught the attention of singer and songwriter Usher, who partnered with Kourie to open a restaurant in Conyers, Georgia, last fall. They opened a second location in Buford, Georgia, in the spring with the plan of operating nine units together in the Atlanta area. Kourie is focused on growing the Dave’s brand and hopes to own more than 80 locations over the next seven to eight years.

“I’m really happy because we are changing a lot of lives with a purpose, and it fits into what I want to do,” Kourie says. “Dave’s has changed my life. Right now, my No. 1 focus is growing the business, and I hope to continue that for many years to come.”

PERSONAL

First job: My first job was as a cashier at a gas station when I was 14 years old. It was an experience that introduced me to the importance of hospitality and what it means to lead with a servant’s heart. Even at that young age, I understood the value of treating people with respect and how small moments can create lasting impressions.

Formative influences/events: One of the most rewarding experiences has been watching team members grow within our organization and eventually become franchisees themselves. Helping someone realize their full potential and achieve their dreams is incredibly powerful, and it’s something I’m immensely proud of.

Key accomplishments: I was fortunate to become the very first franchisee of Dave’s Hot Chicken. That milestone set the tone for what’s become an exciting and fulfilling journey of growth alongside this amazing brand.

Biggest current challenge: Our mission is to change lives with a purpose, and everything we do is aligned with that. The challenge now is to scale that mission by providing even more opportunities and platforms for others to thrive within our ecosystem while staying true to our values.

Next big goal: Continuing to grow with Dave’s Hot Chicken is a top priority. We’re expanding the brand’s reach while supporting the team in their professional development. We’re building something bigger than ourselves, and the next chapter is about shared success.

First turning point in your career: Opening our first Dave’s location in Pacific Beach, San Diego, during the height of Covid-19 was a major inflection point. With no dine-in option available, we had to rely solely on the strength of our product and brand reputation. It was a real test and proof of the power of our brand’s passionate following. That experience taught me that when you offer something truly special, people will go out of their way for it.

Best business decision: Committing to Dave’s Hot Chicken and opening during such an uncertain time was a leap of faith, but it paid off. The Pacific Beach launch during Covid reaffirmed that bold moves, backed by belief in your brand, often lead to the biggest rewards.

Hardest lesson learned: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” That lesson rings true in business and in life. When an opportunity presents itself, hesitation can be costly. Once you see your shot, go for it.

Work week: Every day brings something new. I may start the week with a well-planned schedule, but things often shift. As a business owner, adaptability is essential. You need to be able to pivot at any moment.

Exercise/workout: Boxing is my go-to exercise, and I do that twice a week. It helps me stay grounded, focused, and energized.

Best advice you ever got: Treat people the way you want to be treated. It’s timeless advice that guides how I lead, manage, and build relationships.

What’s your passion in business? What drives me is the ability to change lives. That is creating opportunities for others to grow, succeed, and build something they can be proud of. Watching team members chase their goals and reach them is incredibly fulfilling.

How do you balance life and work? For me, there’s not a traditional sense of balance, and that’s okay. I love what I do, and I choose to be fully present and accessible. Being an entrepreneur means you’re always on, but it also means you get to lead from the front and inspire others every step of the way.

Guilty pleasure: None.

Favorite book: Crushing It by Gary Vaynerchuk.

Favorite movie: “The Passion of the Christ.”

What do most people not know about you? I was born in South Africa, and I’m left-handed.

Pet peeve: When people don’t value your time. Time is the most valuable resource we have, and respecting it is key.

What did you want to be when you grew up? I always knew I wanted to be an entrepreneur. I wasn’t sure what industry it would be in, but I was always drawn to building something of my own.

Last vacation: I took a trip back to South Africa to visit family in March. It was great to reconnect with my roots.

Person you’d most like to have lunch with: Jesus Christ.

MANAGEMENT

Business philosophy: Everything begins with the team. If you take care of your people first, everything else, like operations, guest experience, and long-term success, falls into place.

Management method or style: I believe in giving our team a solid foundation and the support they need to succeed. That means being accessible, providing tools, and empowering them to take ownership.

How do others describe you? I think my team would say I’m someone they can always count on both personally and professionally. I aim to be a strong leader and a true friend.

Have you ever been in a mentor-mentee relationship? What did you learn? I’ve been involved in several structured groups, and those experiences taught me a lot about navigating adversity, managing conflict, and leading with clarity when the unexpected happens.

One thing you’re looking to do better: Making time for myself, specifically prioritizing workouts with my trainer. Investing in my health ultimately makes me a better leader. If you are not right for yourself, how can you be right and present for others?

How you give your team room to innovate and experiment: Many of our team members operate in different states and are responsible for large territories. That level of autonomy requires trust. I give them the space to make decisions and own their outcomes.

How close are you to operations? Very hands-on. As the CEO of my company, I oversee all operations and make sure we’re running efficiently and staying aligned with our core values.

What are the two most important things you rely on from your franchisor? Clear systems and processes along with a strategic and effective marketing plan. These two pillars help drive consistency and growth across our locations.

Have you changed your marketing strategy in response to the economy? How? Dave’s Hot Chicken is deeply committed to listening to our guests. We’re always looking at ways to reach a larger audience base and optimize for a strong return, especially during challenging economic times.

How is social media affecting your business? Social media has been a game changer for our brand. Dave’s was built on digital buzz, and we continue to embrace all platforms to engage our audience. We have been able to build a passionate fan base with our huge followings on TikTok and Instagram.

In what ways are you using technology (like AI) to manage your business? We use a platform called Tech Deck that integrates seamlessly with our operations. The POS is the heartbeat of our stores. Everything flows through it. We also use LoopAI to improve profitability across third-party delivery platforms, helping us stay efficient and data driven.

How do you hire and fire? Our HR and payroll departments handle the hiring and offboarding process, ensuring compliance and alignment with our values. We’re always looking for people who reflect our mission and culture.

How do you train and retain? We invest heavily in our internal team and have a director of operational excellence who oversees training and development. We’re always stacking our roster with all-stars.

How do you deal with problem employees? We go straight into solution mode. The more viewpoints at the table, the more creative and effective the resolution.

BOTTOM LINE

2025 goals: We’re planning aggressive expansion across the U.S. My partners and I are developing locations in Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Virginia. We’re excited about what’s ahead.

Growth meter: How do you measure your growth? We measure success by our store profitability, guest satisfaction, and most importantly, team happiness. We have area development agreements we are committed to, and we collaborate as a team to stay on track.

Vision meter: Where do you want to be in five years? 10 years? My personal vision is to be happy and healthy. Professionally, I want to continue creating impact and opportunity through the Dave’s Hot Chicken brand. We currently have 60 store agreements in place with the goal to grow to more than 80 locations over the next seven to eight years.

Do you have brands in different segments? Why/why not? Right now, all my focus is on Dave’s. The opportunity here is massive, and I want to see it through to its fullest potential.

How is the economy in your region(s) affecting you, your employees, and your customers? Despite the economic fluctuations, our business model has remained strong. We’ve built a team-first culture, and when our people win, the whole business wins. Flexibility and adaptation are key as inflation and tariffs evolve.

Are you experiencing economic growth in your market? We are really happy with the sales numbers, and we are excited for 2025.

How do changes in the economy affect the way you do business? We look at any potential cost overruns and make sure we have great communication with our vendors. Regardless of market conditions, we lead with operational excellence and world-class service. That consistency is what sets us apart.

How do you forecast for your business? EBITDA, guest sentiment, and in-store traffic count.

What are the best sources for capital expansion? We primarily use internal capital along with traditional financing. Both allow us to scale responsibly while staying true to our mission.

Experience with private equity, local banks, national banks, other institutions? Why/why not? We’ve worked with both national and local banks. Building relationships with financial institutions is critical, and we make a point to maintain strong networks.

What are you doing to take care of your employees? We’ve implemented a profit-sharing plan to give our employees a real stake in the business. It’s one way we show appreciation and foster long-term loyalty.

How are you handling rising employee costs (payroll, minimum wage, healthcare, etc.)? We pay our employees above minimum wage and focus on retention. It has not been a problem for us. When you take care of your team, you have great talent. Attracting and retaining best-in-class talent requires investment, and we’re proud of the team we’ve built.

What laws and regulations are affecting your business, and how are you dealing with them? We stay current with all relevant laws and regulations across our markets. Every municipality is different, and we make sure to fully understand and adjust to local requirements, especially around minimum wage, HR, and payroll.

How do you reward/recognize top-performing employees? Several of our top-performing employees have gone on to become franchise partners. That kind of internal growth is the ultimate recognition.

What kind of exit strategy do you have in place? I’m not looking for an exit. I believe Dave’s Hot Chicken is the best and highest use of my time and energy. I’m fully committed to the brand and the journey we’re on.