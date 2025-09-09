Operators To Develop 3 Marco's Pizza Units

Operating as SS Brothers Pizza, cousins Sri Masabathula and Sasi Vaddi signed a three-unit franchise agreement to develop three Marco's Pizza units in Germantown, Maryland.

Masabathula, who got his start in the industry delivering pizzas for Papa Johns, always dreamed of owning his own pizza franchise. While he briefly pivoted to a career in IT, he quickly realized that his passion and long-term vision lived in the community connections of the pizza business.

"Pizza never left my mind," Masabathula said. "Marco's stood out to us because of its commitment to operational excellence and quality ingredients—something we saw firsthand after visiting multiple stores and meeting other franchisees. There's a lot of brand loyalty here in Maryland, and Marco's is primed for even more growth."

Vaddi brings two decades of experience in financial services, creating the perfect complementary partnership with Masabathula's operational background. Together, they aim to open their first Marco's Pizza location within 12 months, followed by their second in 18 months and the third in 24 months, all within the Germantown area.

"Our vision is to build something lasting—a family legacy that also serves the local community," Vaddi said. "Marco's offered the right model, strong support, and room to grow in a market that's still wide open."

As Marco's continues expanding its national footprint, Maryland remains a priority growth market.

"We're proud to welcome Sri and Sasi to the Marco's family," said Gerardo Flores, chief development officer of Marco's Pizza. "Their passion, business acumen, and commitment to quality reflect exactly the kind of operators we are excited to have be a part of the brand. We look forward to supporting their journey as they introduce Marco's to a new community."