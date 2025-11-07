 Service Brand Deals Continue Through End of October

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news. 

Club Pilates Announces Thailand Master Franchise Agreement

Firstlight Home Care Celebrates Milestone with 300th Franchise Location Signed

Goldfish Swim School Signs Lease Agreement in Yorba Linda, California

Hand & Stone Appoints Matthew Stanton as New Chief Development Officer

Hounds Town USA Set to Open in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Arrives in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia

Pirtek USA Shatters Growth Records with 22 New Territories, 7 Openings in Q3

Pvolve Enters Nevada with First Franchise Agreements in Las Vegas

Replay Sports Cards Expands West with New Shop in Colorado

Seniors Helping Seniors Expands in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Synergy HomeCare Expands into Howard and Montgomery Counties in Maryland

Tint World Partners with Oracle Lighting to Deliver Premium Automotive Lighting Solutions

Voda Cleaning & Restoration Appoints Steve Miller as Chief Development Officer

Waterloo Turf Appoints Breann Loffing as Director of Operations

Wonderly Lights Expands with Three New Franchise Owners in Orlando, Birmingham, and North DFW

