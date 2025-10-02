Service Brand Deals Continue in Autumn
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Ace Pickleball Club and DoorDash Announce a Multi-Year Partnership
Arthur Murray Dance Studios Announces Key Leadership Hires
CertaPro Painters Welcomes Josh Painter as Chief Financial Officer
Currito Expands Ohio Presence with Three-Unit Deal in Dayton
Goldfish Swim School Inks Deal To Expand LA Footprint with Seven New Locations
Heights Wellness Retreat To Make Its Texas Debut with Secured Multi-Unit Agreement
Hounds Town USA Announces First Location Opening in Alabama
K9 Resorts to Debut in New York City
Launch Entertainment Secures Site for New Raleigh Park
Oxy Fresh Carpet Cleaning Expands Service Offerings To Include Dryer Vent Cleaning
Seniors Helping Seniors In-Home Care Services Expands in Massachusetts
Sky Zone Appoints Stephanie Meltzer-Paul as Chief Commercial Officer
The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Expands to Central Maryland
TruBlue Home Service Ally Announces Opening in Arvada, Colorado
Ziebart Announces 17-Store Acquisition with Mattiacio Group
