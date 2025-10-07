Restaurant Veterans Acquire 3 Rusty Taco Units in Arizona

ARS Hospitality, owned by Anthony Smith, CEO, and Timm Timbrook, COO, has acquired majority ownership of three Rusty Taco locations in the Arizona cities of Scottsdale, Tempe, and Gilbert.

"We're excited to take ownership of the established Rusty Taco restaurants in Scottsdale, Tempe, and Gilbert," Smith said. "Since taking over, we've introduced a variety of promotions to better connect with the community and expanded our hours to include breakfast, giving Arizona the chance to enjoy our delicious breakfast tacos alongside our signature tacos. What we love about Rusty Taco is the flexibility it gives guests to enjoy fresh, flavorful tacos in different ways. Looking ahead, we plan to expand with additional locations across Arizona and are committed to making each Rusty Taco a go-to destination within the communities we serve."

Smith is an experienced restaurant executive, advisor, and board member, specializing in building and growing restaurant brands both nationally and internationally. He most recently served as CEO of Snap Kitchen and is now focused on driving growth with Rusty Taco.

Timbrook brings an extensive background in restaurant operations and management with a career foundation at Fox Restaurant Concepts, Paul Martin's American Grill, RA Sushi, and Tag Restaurant Group, where he held multi-unit senior leadership positions. Known for his ability to streamline operations and foster collaborative team environments, Timbrook is committed to continuous improvement, innovative service offerings, and delivering exceptional value to guests and stakeholders. Together, their combined track record positions them to lead Rusty Taco's next phase of growth.

"Anthony and Timm bring a wealth of expertise in the restaurant industry, making them ideal partners as we continue building Rusty Taco's presence," said Dan Smith, president of Rusty Taco. "Our locations in Arizona are already strong performers, and their leadership will help showcase the brand's potential to other operators. Expanding with skilled operators like them is key to extending Rusty Taco's footprint and delivering consistent, high-quality experiences to guests nationwide."