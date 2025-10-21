Franchisee To Convert Former Arby's Into a Konala

Franchisee Tyson Adams, who signed a five-unit development agreement to bring Konala to Utah, recently secured an Arby's location to convert in Provo. The new restaurant is expected to open in early 2026.

Adams, a seasoned restaurateur with a background managing Jersey Mike's Subs and running his own food truck, previously helped manage Konala's first franchise location in Spokane, Washington.

"Signing this lease in Provo is an exciting next step," Adams said. "It's one thing to believe in a concept but another to see it start coming to life. The Provo site is just the beginning; we are already looking ahead to locking in the next few locations here in Utah."

Adams plans to open additional Konala locations across Utah following Provo with sites in Salt Lake City and other key markets already under review.

The upcoming Provo site continues Konala's trend of transforming former fast-food drive-thrus like Carl's Jr. and Arby's into modern, minimalist kitchens. The menu means there is no need for fryers, grills, and grease traps.

"Conversions like this one are a part of our whole strategy," said Konala Founder Trace Miller. "If the right space comes along, we will take underutilized drive-thrus and breathe new life into them, swapping fryers and grease traps for fresh ingredients and efficient kitchens. It's better for the operators, better for the guests, and better for the community."