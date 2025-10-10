Q&A with School of Rock Master Franchisee Matias Puga H.

Name: Matias Puga H.

Title: Master Franchisee

Brand: School of Rock

International units: 24

Units by country: Argentina (2), Chile (10), Colombia (3), Mexico (5), Peru (2), Paraguay (1), and Uruguay (1)

Years in franchising: 13

What is your background and what brought you to School of Rock?

I hold a B.A. in Business and an M.A. in macroeconomics from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and have built my career over 16 years in regional and global roles at Unilever before serving as CAO/CFO of a major Latin American vehicle importer for eight years. While I valued the scale and discipline of those organizations, I wanted to create something joyful, entrepreneurial, and rooted in community impact.

That vision came into focus during my time in the U.S., when I enrolled two of my daughters at School of Rock. The experience showed me how the brand blends operational excellence with real music education. Inspired by that experience, I launched School of Rock in Chile and spent the next decade expanding across Latin America. Today, I operate 24 schools in seven countries, with my 25th school and eighth country set to open soon in the U.K. Our model combines one-on-one music instruction with group rehearsals and live performances, which helps students boost their self-confidence and build teamwork skills. Watching kids find their voice on stage has proven to me that School of Rock is so much more than a music school; it’s a life-changing experience.

What was your first experience in bringing School of Rock to a new country?

My first international launch outside of Chile was in Peru in 2017, and it taught a simple rule: protect the core, localize the rest. We kept the heart of School of Rock exactly the same, which is weekly one-to-one lessons, band rehearsals, and live performances. Around that foundation, we adapt what’s needed, such as setlists tailored to the local scene, parent communications aligned to cultural expectations, and operations adjusted for local labor and safety regulations.

Each country brings its own surprises, whether it is permits in one market, sourcing backline in another, safeguarding, or venue availability elsewhere. The surprises keep coming, but so do the solutions, which are early venue partnerships, rigorous instructor training, and a day-one showcase that serves as both marketing and confidence-building.

The result is a repeatable blueprint, refined for each culture. A second pivotal step was expanding into Colombia in 2021, where a strong local partner made the difference. That school remains a real success today. What I’ve learned through all of this is that we’re not so different. Teens, kids, and parents everywhere value and want the same things we offer.

How has School of Rock's franchise model enabled it to successfully expand to additional countries over the years?

From my perspective, our franchise model works because we protect the core business model, but give operators room to adapt the rest. The core is our performance-based approach to music education, brand standards, and the operating procedures that keep schools consistent. Additionally, we receive practical playbooks that cover site criteria, acoustic specs, hiring pipelines, marketing, and quality reviews. I can then localize so that setlists reflect local music, parent communication aligns with expectations, and venue partnerships provide students with a stage from the very start.

Shared tools like curriculum updates, CRM systems, and marketing assets, along with a strong peer network, allow us to exchange ideas across markets from Santiago to Bogotá to Twickenham. That balance between things being repeatable where they should be, and flexible where they must be, is what makes international growth sustainable without losing quality.

How do you ensure consistent success in each of the countries School of Rock operates?

I follow the same playbook everywhere and then tune the dials locally. The non-negotiables are the performance-based method, safety measures, and brand standards. We track a focused set of key performance indicators such as lead conversions, attendance, the cadence and quality of shows, instructor retention, and parent satisfaction. Before launch, we use a strict checklist covering site and acoustic standards, hiring and training, and venue partnerships, so the first showcase happens early and sets the right tone.

Once running, quality is maintained through weekly operating rhythms that include pipeline reviews, band health checks, and instructor coaching tied to a shared curriculum. Local teams adapt where necessary, but the core remains untouched. We also keep schools financially strong with disciplined unit economics, which ensures they can reinvest in talent and community. The formula is simple. Repeat what works, adapt where necessary, and measure everything relentlessly.

Tell us about your role as a master franchisee in bringing School of Rock to multiple countries.

I’m the bridge between a global model and local culture. My job is to make expansion repeatable without becoming generic. I recruit and train local partners and operators, secure sites, and make sure communications and partnerships resonate locally. I also handle the less glamorous but crucial work of navigating landlord requirements, ensuring reliable equipment, and planning capital. When issues arise, we solve them quickly and turn the lesson into part of the playbook for the next country. That is how we scale while protecting quality across borders.

What drives you to continue to grow this brand globally?

It’s real musical joy delivered with disciplined execution, and there’s nothing else like it. I have seen shy nine-year-olds step onto a stage and leave taller and more confident than when they walked on. Those moments are life-changing. Growth gives us the chance to create more of those moments, to offer teaching opportunities for students, and to strengthen local music communities. We do not expand just for the sake of numbers. We only open new schools where we can deliver the whole experience with the right acoustics, trained instructors, live shows, and a supportive community. When those elements are in place, everything comes together. Students stay longer, bands improve, and the local scene benefits from a steady rhythm of music.

Why has School of Rock’s concept of music education translated so well internationally?

School of Rock, like music, is universal at its core, but we also make a real effort to adapt each school to connect locally. Playing songs you love, in a band, on a real stage, speaks the same language everywhere, and motivation skyrockets when practice has a purpose. It also builds community and teaches students about teamwork, resilience, and how to handle a spotlight, which matters in any culture.

What are some of the major challenges of bringing a franchise to a different country?

The biggest challenges are usually the least glamorous. Regulations vary widely, from labor laws and safeguarding to data privacy requirements such as General Data Protection Regulation in the U.K., and policies must be adapted before launch. Logistics can be challenging as well. Reliable backline, proper acoustic treatment, and contractors who understand isolation standards are essential. Hiring is another challenge. Great musicians who also love teaching are rare, and they must be trained to deliver a consistent show standard. Economics also matters. Pricing and tax structures must work, or the quality of delivery suffers.

School of Rock recently opened its 100th location outside the United States. What does that mean to you personally, and what are your plans for continued international growth?

Reaching 100 schools outside the United States was a huge milestone for the brand. It speaks to the global impact of our organization and the universal power of music. Moving forward, our goal is to open about 30 new international schools each year, and in the U.K. specifically, our ambition is to reach 30 schools in the near future.