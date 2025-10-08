 International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for October

By: Kevin Behan | 1,357 Reads | 1 Shares

Each month, we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your October look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.

Fatburger Returns to Japan with New Development Deal in Okinawa

Johnny Rockets Continues Global Expansion with Seven New Openings

School of Rock Partners with Sabian Cymbals To Expand in Canada

Slick City Action Park Announces First International Expansion with Activeon Partnership

Stretch Zone Expands to Canada

World Gym Corporation Advances Global Growth with Mexico MFA and Australia Expansion

Published: October 8th, 2025

