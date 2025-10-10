Establishing Staying Power: Five Steps To Consider When Expanding Internationally

Expanding into international markets can be one of the most rewarding and strategic moves a franchise brand makes, but success isn't measured at the ribbon-cutting. It’s measured in staying power.Sustained success abroad requires more than a strong launch. It demands deep local insight (primarily guided by your franchisee), long-term thinking (from both franchisor and franchisee), and the operational discipline to scale with consistency (franchisor to instill standards, then monitoring and supporting franchisee). As someone who has partnered with franchisees across multiple global markets, I’ve seen what it takes to enter a country. That step is the ‘easy’ part. The real challenge is remaining relevant and resilient years down the line.

At Mathnasium, we recently opened our 100th international center in a London, UK, suburb and launched our first center in Romania. Whether you’re preparing to enter your first overseas market or looking to strengthen your global footprint, here are five core principles for launching with longevity in mind.

1. Prioritize staying power

Too often, brands approach global expansion as a project rather than a long-term commitment. That mindset leads to underinvestment in local support, missed feedback loops, and challenges that compound over time. Instead, franchisors should consider how to enable success at scale: What will franchisee support look like in year three as the number of locations grows and spreads in distance within the country? What happens if local regulations change, like non-pass-through legal fees to franchisees in Australia or, in Mathnasium’s instance, with Vietnam requiring tutors to hold a bachelor’s degree? What’s the plan for layered growth in that country, especially under the master franchise model? These questions help frame the kind of foundation that supports lasting success.

It’s tempting to focus all energy on getting a location open, but a successful international launch is only the beginning. Franchisors must consider from day one how they’ll support, grow, and adapt to that market over time.

2. Invest in deep market understanding

Many expansions fail not because the concept is flawed, but because the market-fit assumptions were too shallow. Brands need to go beyond top-line data and immerse themselves in the lived experience of their target audience. That may include visiting the targeted market with a potential prospect, focus groups, local expert consultations, or even pilot programs to validate assumptions. While the franchisor should always be as educated as possible on a market, the local prospect should demonstrate the highest level of local business acumen and knowledge. The more meaningful the local insights are, the stronger the launch.

Surface-level research won’t cut it. Brands need to dig into local customer behaviors, competitive dynamics, economic trends, and cultural nuances. This includes understanding how a brand’s value proposition is perceived in-market, and whether it truly solves a local problem.

3. Launch with the right local partner

International franchisees are more than operators; they’re stewards of the brand in a new environment. The right partner has not just financial qualifications, but also local credibility, cultural fluency, a strategic mindset, and strong business acumen.

Importantly, they should be aligned with the brand’s purpose and long-term vision. A local partner who views the relationship as purely transactional may prioritize short-term gains over sustainable brand building. On the other hand, a values-aligned operator is more likely to invest in its support structure, serve its community, uphold brand standards, and build trust with both customers and local stakeholders. In international markets, that trust is the cornerstone of staying power.

4. Build infrastructure that scales

To successfully grow internationally, systems must be mature, scalable, and adaptable. Every operational component, from training to marketing to customer experience to site selection, should be clearly documented in the operations manual and be easily transferable across borders.

Beyond documentation, brands must also ensure those systems are supported by the right technologies and internal teams. International franchisees need fast, reliable access to resources and support. Whether that’s localized learning management system platforms, strategically located responsive field teams to support day-to-day operations, or in-language operational guidance, the infrastructure provided must empower them to operate independently and confidently.

5. Think like a long-term partner, not a temporary player

Franchisors who view new markets as long-term investments are better positioned to weather challenges, learn from feedback, and adapt their model as needed. That means being willing to reinvest in partner support, regulatory compliance, and country-specific marketing strategies. For example, Mathnasium continues to build global momentum with plans to open additional centers in the UK, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Mexico by the end of 2025. These markets are nurtured over time, not rushed, with a clear understanding that impact follows intentional growth.

Global expansion isn’t a short-term campaign; it’s a long-term commitment. The early stages of international growth often involve more learning than revenue, and that’s okay.

Launch with a legacy mindset

Many brands can launch abroad, and many are eager to. Lasting in a new market, however, requires a different skill set.

The brands that thrive globally generally aren’t the ones that grow the fastest, but rather the ones that invest the most in doing it right. They respect each market’s uniqueness, support their franchise partners like true collaborators, and stay agile in the face of change. International expansion done well is a powerful growth lever, and when rooted in the right foundation, it builds market share and enduring brand equity around the world.

Benjamin Simon is the regional vice president of international at Mathnasium.