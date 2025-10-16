Q&A with Express Employment Professionals Franchisees Richard and Lynn Yoerk

Name: Richard and Lynn Yoerk

Title: Franchise owners

Brands: Express Employment Professionals

Units: 9

Years in franchising: Richard – 27 years, Lynn – 32 years

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

I began in the business as a front desk person and fell in love with it, which led to wanting to own my own office. When the original owners retired, we made the decision to purchase it from them. What made us fall in love with Express was the culture. Even as a large organization, each franchise maintains a small-business feel. We also love being involved in the community, helping people find work and put food on their tables, all while having the backing and resources of a big corporation.

What drew Richard in was the opportunity to own his own office without having to build a business from scratch. The framework Express provides makes business ownership less daunting while still allowing us to be entrepreneurs. Over time, the support from mentors has been invaluable, and now we get to mentor others.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

I think the brand kind of chose us in a way. We were already operating within the Express system, as Richard was an outside sales representative, and they gave us a vision of what was possible. You just have to look across the United States, and really the world, to see the success Express has had over the last 40-plus years and the impact it’s made. We’re proud to be associated with the brand.

What different skill sets are required for franchising with a service brand?

You need to have a servant’s heart and be willing to sell, whether it’s talking to a customer to improve services or meeting with an associate to match them to a client company. As you grow, you also develop accounting, leadership, customer service, training skills, and so on. One of the best parts is the evolution of growth, supported by the franchise through leadership classes, profit and loss training, and whatever else you need.

Additionally, core attributes like competitiveness, perseverance, grit, dedication, and consistency are essential. We’re in a very competitive industry, and being locally owned is a big differentiator. When we make a promise to a customer, it means something — you have to deliver and exceed expectations. It’s not always easy, and you have to bet on yourself rather than default to safety and security elsewhere.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

A common misconception is that our services are always more expensive than doing it on your own. In reality, we provide an equitable service that delivers value to our customers. Clients get a seasoned recruitment effort and a customized approach that helps mitigate frustrations and adds convenience. We can proactively maintain a pool of candidates, whereas many companies hire reactively out of desperation. Essentially, we act as an extension of a company’s HR, production, and accounting departments, helping them manage peaks and valleys in their business cycle without overworking existing employees or risking missed deadlines.

What are some keys to being able to operate multiple franchises at the same time?

People are the key. We have a wonderful team and a program where employees can grow and eventually become partners with us. Our main location is solely ours, but every other location we’ve bought is co-owned with partners who started in the business and wanted to grow. Having people who are motivated and excited to take on opportunities is essential.

It’s also about finding people who share a customer-first mentality and building a service-minded, collaborative team. When you have the right team in place and clear goals, you become unstoppable.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

Word of mouth is huge for us, and business-to-business sales are our main marketing strategy. Building solid relationships with current customers creates a brand that stands for excellence in our smaller communities. We’ve also used radio and TV, but the real difference comes from consistently addressing customer frustrations and delivering results. Past successes naturally generate awareness and trust.

We’re also very active in the community, and we always focus on outworking the competition. Being present, engaged, and consistently delivering service is key to promoting our business.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

If someone is considering a service brand, we highly recommend Express. This business model is proven and successful, though it requires hard work, overcoming adversity, and doing things the right way consistently. The ROI is phenomenal, and once you master the system, it makes sense to maximize what you’re good at. Most importantly, you need to share the passion you have for the business and the people you serve. That’s what drives success.

This business is our baby and a passion of a lifetime. We love helping people find work and truly believe in the impact we make. We often call ourselves ‘doctors of hope’ because we don’t know the situations people are in when they come to us, but we get to help them become productive and successful. Doing the right thing for people always pays off, and we love being in the people and service business.