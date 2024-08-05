$20 an Hour Results in Job Cuts

A new survey of California fast-food restaurants has found that a $20-an-hour minimum wage has resulted in cut jobs and shuttered locations. The Employment Policies Institute, which conducted the survey, reported that the $20 minimum wage will limit future growth in California.

According to the report, 89% of the 200 restaurant owners surveyed have reduced employee hours. Many respondents have resorted to price hikes and/or laying off staff. Respondents said they expected these consequences to continue into 2025.

Here are key findings from the survey:

A majority of those surveyed say they have already raised menu prices (98%), reduced employee hours (89%), have limited employee shift pick-up or overtime opportunities (73%), and reduced staff or consolidated positions (70%) as a result of the minimum wage law.

A majority of restaurant owners say that in the next year they will have to raise menu prices (93%), reduce employee hours (87%), reduce staff or consolidate positions (74%), and limit employee shift pick-up or overtime opportunities (71%).

89% of owners say they are less likely to expand inside California (somewhat less likely, 16%; significantly less likely, 73%). A majority (74%) say there is an increase in the likelihood of shutting their restaurants down (somewhat increase, 38%; significantly increase, 36%).

A majority of respondents (67%) say the minimum wage law will cost their restaurant at least $100,000 per location every year. One in four say it will cost more than $200,000 per location every year.

To read the full report, click here.