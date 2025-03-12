International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for March

Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your March look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.

Body Fit Training Strengthens International Presence with First Scandinavian Opening

Crunch Fitness Announces Major Franchise Expansion into India, Marking South Asian Physical Location Debut

Doner Shack Debuts at the Qatar International Food Festival

RBI Buys Burger King China for $158 million, Seeks New Operator

Slim Chickens Broadens U.K. Operations

Stagecoach Performing Arts celebrates a year of success under Master Franchisee leadership

STRONG Pilates Unveils 50-Studio UK Expansion with English Cricket Legend Stuart Broad

Vaura Pilates’ New Master Franchisee Partnership to Lead the Way for Unparalleled Sensory Reformer Pilates Experience to Enter New Markets

Wayback Burgers Announces Opening in the Dominican Republic