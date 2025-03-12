 Small Business Owners Express Tariff Concerns

Small Business Owners Express Tariff Concerns

By: M. Scott Morris | 828 Reads | 9 Shares

Small Business Owners Express Tariff Concerns

Alignable's March Tariff Report reveals that 41% of small business owners expect revenue losses—an 11-point jump from 30% last month. Of those, 18% anticipate significant declines due to tariffs

These findings are based on 5,288 responses from randomly selected small business owners polled between Feb. 7–28 by Alignable, the largest online networking platform for small businesses.

Why this matters: Small businesses drive 44% of U.S. GDP, but instead of planning for growth in 2025, many are now focused on simply staying afloat.

More key findings include:

  • Manufacturers are under increased pressure: Now, 54% fear tariff-related financial trouble—a 29-point surge from last month.
  • Other industries expecting revenue declines include retailers (54%), science/technology (51%), transportation (49%), restaurants (45%), and automotive (43%).
  • Most concerned states: Georgia (51%), Minnesota (49%), Colorado (48%), Illinois (47%), California, Massachusetts, and Washington State (46%), and New York (45%).
  • However, 19% of small business owners believe tariffs will ultimately boost their income and will strengthen the U.S. economy down the road.
Published: March 12th, 2025

Share this Feature

Dogtopia
SPONSORED CONTENT
Dogtopia
SPONSORED CONTENT
Dogtopia
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

IHOP
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Doner Shack
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 25-28TH, 2025

The Pickle Pad
Explore your franchise opportunity with The Pickle Pad. As a Pickle Pad franchise owner, you'll build a thriving pickleball business with the...
Cash Required:
$400,000
Request Info
Learn More
Urban Air Adventure Park
Own a highly profitable business that impacts lives in your community by jumping into action as an Urban Air franchisee owner.
Cash Required:
$750,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters