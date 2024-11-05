Atkinson To Open 3 Perkins Griddle & Go Locations

Sam Atkinson signed a 3-unit development deal with Perkins American Food Co. to open locations of the newest Perkins Griddle & Go format. This will be the brand's first foray into Texas.

Atkinson plans for his initial phase to begin with a location in Prosper, and he will open two additional locations in Melissa and Rockwall. Atkinson has been in the customer service business for more than 25 years, working on leadership development.

"When we discovered that Perkins was launching new prototypes, I knew that was something I wanted to be a part of. My meetings with Peter, Kayla, and Toni have shown me their unified, consistent vision for our success and the success of Perkins," Atkinson said. "I grew up in south Texas and have been a Texan my whole life, and I'm super excited about merging the great Perkins brand with the great state of Texas. I love the over 65-year history of Perkins, and I look forward to bringing Perkins Griddle & Go to guests in a state that it hasn't previously been available."

Perkins Griddle & Go design fits into traditional street-front retail and nontraditional venues, such as airports, casinos, hospitals, hotels, travel plazas, and universities.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce Perkins to the vibrant state of Texas," said Kayla Edidin, senior director of franchise development. "This expansion represents a significant milestone for our brand, and we are confident that our timeless concept and exceptional dining experience will resonate deeply with Texans."

"Our expansion into Texas marks an important chapter for Perkins as we're making our debut in the Lonestar State with our brand-new Perkins Griddle & Go concept," said Peter Ortiz, chief development officer of Ascent Hospitality Management. "We are excited to introduce new guests to the evolving Perkins brand via the Griddle & Go format and bring our rich heritage, innovative offerings, and commitment to excellence to new guests across the state."