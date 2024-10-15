 Budhwani To Open Blo Blow Dry Bar Units

By: M. Scott Morris | 214 Reads | 1 Shares

Jasmine Budhwani will open the first of three Blo Blow Dry Bar locations in Atlanta in the spring 2025.

Budhwani, who immigrated to the U.S. from India, was the owner of two hotels where she cultivated a deep understanding of guest satisfaction and service delivery.

"My goal is to bring the transformative and convenient services that Blo Blow Dry Bar offers to each and every person," Budhwani said. "As a third-generation entrepreneur, I see a huge opportunity to expand Blo Blow Dry Bar's presence and bring these efficient, feel-good services to make life easy for those who play multiple roles in life within the greater Atlanta community."

After getting her hair done at Blo Blow Dry Bar in preparation for her brother's wedding, she recognized the concept's potential.

"Jasmine's passion for empowering women aligns perfectly with Blo's mission," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "We have full confidence in Jasmine's ability to 'roll out the pink carpet' for her Atlanta guests of honor, providing them with exceptional service and making them feel beautiful inside and out."

Published: October 15th, 2024

