Camp Bow Wow Wins Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools

Camp Bow Wow recently won one of Franchise Update's annual Franchise Innovation Awards for the Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools.

The pet care franchise developed a customer-facing app to better serve their customers as well as provide more efficiency for their camps. It also developed a web version of the app with the same functionality to support users interacting via their desktop computer.

Camp Bow Wow made significant updates to its proprietary point of sale system in order to integrate with a new customer-facing app. The app retained the core functionalities of the ability to view the live webcams and request reservations while adding several new features. It included the ability to add or remove campers, manage feeding and care instructions, upload vaccination records, save favorite locations, purchase day care packages, and securely save a credit card on file.

The new app gave pet parents a seamless camp experience and peace of mind that their dogs had everything they need for a great stay. It also enabled camp staff to spend more time with the campers and less time on administrative tasks like updating customer accounts, verifying vaccinations, managing reservations, and conducting check-ins.

Camp Bow Wow experienced a significant increase in customer engagement in the app. Through the first 10 months after the launch in April 2023, more than 350,000 users registered for an account and more than $2 million in packages were purchased through the app. Eighty-five percent of customers booked their reservations through the app during that time.

HERE is a video of Camp Bow Wow Project Manager Jared Meyer at the Franchise Customer Experience Conference discussing how the brand has been better able to serve pet-parents through its new customer-facing app.