Cascade Dining Signs New Killer Burger Deal

Cascade Dining signed a second multi-unit deal with Killer Burger that will bring six units to the South Puget Sound Region of Washington over the next five years.

Following the success of Cascade Dining's first Killer Burger opening in Salem, Oregon, in April 2023 as part of its original six-unit deal agreement, the group has furthered its commitment through an extension to enter three new regions. The new deal will bring an additional six locations to the South Puget Sound region, including Tacoma, Puyallup, and Olympia.

Dave Edwards and his partners are known restaurant franchisees who operate 26 Papa Johns stores. His team has deep restaurant industry expertise, including senior leadership roles at Red Robin.

"We were incredibly impressed with the immediate success we saw following our first opening in Salem and are confident in our decision to extend the partnership to another six units," Edwards said. "Killer Burger is more than a great burger joint with high-quality food; it's a truly unique experience. We were huge fans of the brand prior to partnering with John and the team and view these agreements as a great opportunity to use our operational excellence to grow the brand and round out our franchising portfolio."

In total, Edwards and his team will open 12 Killer Burger locations over the next five years across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Cascade Dining also recently purchased the company-owned Gresham, Oregon, location from Killer Burger LLC earlier this month, bringing their total location count to 13.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Dave Edwards and his team to open six more Killer Burger units in the coming years," said John Dikos, CEO of Killer Burger. "Dave and his team's dedication to operational excellence ensures that we're providing the ultimate burger experience that we promise each and every customer, and their recommitment to our brand demonstrates the value proposition we are able to offer franchisees. As we continue to scale our concept, we remain focused on expanding into new markets and filling out white space in the markets we're currently in with incredible franchisees like Dave."