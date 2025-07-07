Where do you see the future of the restaurant industry? Any emerging trends you're excited about?

Changes in technology, specifically AI, are happening all around us. It is impacting every industry, and franchise owners and executives are harnessing its capabilities to improve operations, efficiency, and customer experience. Franchise Update asked several multi-unit restaurant franchisees about the future of the industry. Not surprisingly, each answer included trends in technology.

Some businesses may incorporate AI into the back end of their operations without the customers realizing it. With restaurants being in the public eye, many of those changes are seen, scrutinized, or celebrated. Some visible examples include digital menus, ordering online or through kiosks, and contactless payments.

While listing these forms of technology that will shape the future of the restaurant industry, each operator also emphasized the importance of retaining hospitality and the human connection with the customer. Many believe that beyond a good meal, restaurant customers are also looking for a welcoming atmosphere and a great experience when dining out. The hope is that the latest innovations will improve convenience for the customers while helping enhance their overall restaurant experience.

Now that we are officially in summer and coming off Fourth of July weekend, this is the time when many people will go on vacation. We asked several multi-unit restaurant franchisees about their most recent vacation. We received a range of responses with destinations from across the world. See this week’s Franchisee Byte to get a taste of where some top restaurant operators vacationed recently.

Joshua Willett

Company: Lenz Enterprises, Inc.

Brands: 8 Cheba Hut Toasted Subs

Years in Franchising: 10

I see the future of the restaurant industry moving in two powerful directions. First, there’s a clear trend toward digital transformation and automation - things like online ordering, contactless payments, and even robotics in the kitchen. These tools help restaurants operate more efficiently and meet customers’ growing demand for speed and convenience.

Just as exciting is the return to what I’d call an ‘old-school’ focus: creating memorable, personal dining experiences. Today’s guests are more intentional with how they spend their money. They’re not just looking for good food, they’re looking for a good time. That’s what really excites me. Serving a great meal is important, but what keeps people coming back is how they felt while they were there. If you can deliver both quality and experience, you’re set up to thrive in the future of this industry.

Kyle Dixon

Company: iServ LLC

Brands: 28 Sonny’s BBQ , 5 Giovanni’s Pizzeria & Kitchen

Years in Franchising: 6

While many might instinctively point to AI as the key driver of change, I firmly believe that long-term success in our industry will continue to be rooted in excellence in hiring, training, and retention. Operators who master these fundamentals will consistently outperform. That said, I’m genuinely excited about the evolving dynamic as a new generation of tech-native workers and consumers begin to reshape restaurant operations. The opportunity, and the challenge, will be to find innovative ways to meet their expectations while still serving the needs of more traditional demographics.

Paul Chopra

Company: Otium Management LLC

Brands: 7 Yogurtland, 9 Subway, 1 Denny’s

Years in Franchising: 22

What excites me most is the role technology is playing, not as a replacement for the human touch, but as an amplifier of it. Advances in automation and AI are solving real operational problems: dynamic scheduling platforms optimize labor in real time, smart kitchen systems boost consistency while cutting prep time, and data-driven marketing tools to personalize outreach with surgical precision. These are no longer optional enhancements, they’re essential competitive tools.

Success in this new era will belong to those who blend innovation with authenticity. The strongest franchisors and franchisees will be those who adopt cutting-edge technology without losing the essence of hospitality. Guests might place orders through kiosks or apps, but they still expect warmth, quality, and trust from the brands they support.

We’re seeing quick-service restaurants evolve, embracing elevated design, premium ingredients, and digitally integrated formats. Ghost kitchens and pickup-only concepts are gaining traction, but so are localized, community-driven models that tell a compelling story.

This is a pivotal moment for restaurant innovation, but thriving isn’t about chasing trends. It’s about applying discipline. The operators who win will treat their restaurants like high-performing businesses, grounded in systems, driven by data, and anchored by a focus on the guest experience.

Dan Watkins

Company: Running Roosters, LLC

Brands: 18 Little Caesars

Years in Franchising: 19

I am optimistic about the restaurant industry's future. I believe delivery methods will evolve, but the industry will keep growing. The main trend will be tech-driven and convenience-focused, with contactless ordering and AI integration becoming standard.

Additionally, there is a shift towards giving more control to consumers. With more emphasis on quality, convenience, and customer feedback, diners now have greater influence. Value dining, personalization, and prioritizing customer experience are ways consumers are gaining control in the industry.

Harold Wallace

Company: Houchens Food Group

Brands: 11 Slim Chickens

Years in Franchising: 30

I see less hospitality and good service being provided. This needs to be paramount in your restaurants. The public has lowered expectations for service at all levels, and to stand out, you need to rise above this. The dining experience will move to more counter service and AI ordering. More international cuisines continue to gain traction, and more merging of differing flavor profiles, or fusion, continue to grow.

FRANCHISEE BYTES

Where was your last vacation?

Paris with my wife for our 10th anniversary in September 2024.

-Nick Crouch, Co-CEO, Dyne Hospitality Group, 118 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

I spent one month in Asia last summer between Japan and South Korea.

-Irfaan Lalani, CEO/Co-Founder, Vibe Restaurants, 76 Little Caesars, 60 Wingstop, 3 Whataburger

Martha's Vineyard in August for the African-American Film Festival. It was special for my family and me to attend.

-Jerome Johnson, Multi-Unit Franchisee, John Cove Management and Jbar Inc., 4 Sonic Drive-In, 10 Dunkin', 4 Baskin-Robbins, 1 Jersey Mike's Subs

I spent four weeks in India in February. I traveled to the Maha Kumbh, a spiritual festival that is widely considered the largest gathering of humanity.

-Sam Chand, CEO, Jasam Enterprises, 25 Checkers & Rally’s, 35 KFC

My wife and I climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and reached the highest mountain peak on the African continent together.

-Phong Huynh, Co-Owner, Fuego Investment Inc., 30 El Pollo Loco

Doha, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in October 2024.

-Carrie and Josh Ayers, Owners/Operators, 6 Playa Bowls

I went to Alaska in the summer of 2024.

-Randy Pianin, CEO, Royal Restaurant Group, 61 Burger King, 4 Potbelly