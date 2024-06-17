Challenge the Pros: Vanessa Yakobson discusses using AI and ChatGPT at Blo Blow Dry Bar & LashKind

“How are you using tools such as AI and ChatGPT in your lead generation and recruitment efforts?"

Vanessa Yakobson

CEO

Blo Blow Dry Bar & LashKind

As we head into 2024, Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind will be using AI and ChatGPT tools to not only create efficiencies in our franchisee prospecting efforts, but also to enhance brand awareness and the overall customer experience.

From a franchisee prospecting point of view, we’re able to leverage AI within our CRM platform to aid in content creation and ongoing outreach to keep potential candidates moving through the franchise funnel. This allows us to efficiently walk them through our awarding process, share specifics on the business model, and continue to build reverence.

When it comes to our brand awareness, specifically on various online platforms, AI helps automate our posts and create consistent content that illustrates our brand identity and builds engagement. It also aids in determining who is most likely to engage and hold interest in pursuing a franchise opportunity, leading to more efficient recruitment.

One of the fundamentals of a successful franchise system is bringing on franchise partners whom you can trust to represent your brand. While AI can certainly help ensure that candidates are properly vetted and educated in a step-by-step manner, it’s important to note that nothing can truly take the place of establishing trust through a natural human connection. The benefits of human interaction lie within what we like to call a “DNA fit,” which requires a mixture of good, old-fashioned gut instinct, experience and spending quality time establishing trust with one another.

Partnerships with franchisees can last decades as they build legacies within their communities that can be passed down from generation to generation. One of our internal and external mantras at Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind is that “we’re here to make you shine.” This is a commitment woven into every thread of our culture so that you can feel it every time you enter one of our bars and interact with our franchisees and stylists.

AI has grown to play a crucial role in our brand’s operations. Although its benefits are undeniable, make sure you find a balance between using it while still prioritizing a personal connection and interaction with prospective franchisees.