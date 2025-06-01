Challenge the Pros: Carolyne Canady on Attracting the Most Promising Prospects

"How do you appeal to and attract the most promising prospects?"

Carolyne Canady

Chief Development Officer

Dave's Hot Chicken

At Dave's Hot Chicken, appealing to the most promising franchise prospects is an art and a science. My decades of experience in franchise development and operations have taught me that the key lies in aligning with individuals who share your vision, values, and passion for the brand.

Q: What keeps this kind of growth sustainable?

A: Exceptional unit economics, a simple operational model, relentless authenticity, and franchisees who see Dave's as a can't-miss investment opportunity.

First, we attract prospects by showcasing a compelling brand story that speaks to our scrappy spirit. Dave's Hot Chicken began as a passion project among friends in a parking lot and has become one of the fastest-growing brands ever. That's thanks to social media savviness and early investments from industry heavyweights, like the investment group behind Wetzel's Pretzels and Blaze Pizza.

Consistency reigns. Whether you're grabbing a bite in L.A., Dubai, or anywhere else, the energy, vibe, and quality remain unmatched. And like everything at Dave's, this is no accident. It's the result of top-tier in-house training, streamlined operations, and a straightforward menu that ensures every location feels personal and authentic. Our bold, crave-worthy hot chicken appeals to customers who seek flavor, quality, and consistency, creating a loyal fan base that drives foot traffic and repeat business. Franchisees are consistently expanding into new territories, driven by outstanding financial performance and support from the franchisor--a clear sign of trust in our brand.

Fortunately, we're able to leverage our proven track record of growth. Since 2019, Dave's Hot Chicken has demonstrated exceptional performance, leading to rapid domestic and international expansion. Prospective operators are assured of the brand's profitability, operational simplicity, and robust support infrastructure, which includes marketing, training, and operational guidance. This combination of factors gives them confidence in their ability to achieve long-term scalability.

Of course, nurturing relationships is critical to maintaining the best franchise partners for our brand. To create the foundation for a lasting and fruitful partnership, I believe it's important to have transparency and open communication to discuss expectations, franchisees' goals, and how we can mutually support each other.

You can teach someone to run a restaurant, but you can't teach them to embody Dave's Hot Chicken's values: mind-blowing food, great service, and an awesome vibe--and we won't settle for anything less!