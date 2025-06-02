Challenge the Pros: Brooks Speirs on Attracting the Most Promising Prospects

"How do you appeal to and attract the most promising prospects?"

Brooks Speirs

Vice President of Franchise Sales

Bojangles

When it comes to franchise development, the most effective approach is grounded in authenticity and mutual success. One of the most important things to convey to prospective franchisees is that we're not just a franchisor; we have skin in the game too.

As a brand with nearly 300 corporate-owned locations, Bojangles demonstrates our commitment and shared risks to create a foundation of trust with new and existing franchisees. A key part of this involves making smart, calculated decisions that prove you understand the business at all levels. For instance, testing new strategies internally rather than rolling them out to franchisees first shows commitment to minimizing risk and ensuring success. It's about investing in the concept yourself before inviting others to join you. When you are confident that your system works under your ownership, it becomes a much stronger opportunity for your franchisees.

Another crucial aspect of franchise development is creating opportunities for open dialogue with prospects. By hosting franchise events, like seminars and educational opportunities in target markets, you can engage potential franchisees directly, answer their questions, and make them feel part of the process. These events demonstrate that you're willing to invest in the system and in the education and success of those who will represent your brand.

Franchisees are looking for more than just a business opportunity; they're looking for a partner who understands their needs and challenges. A franchisor with corporate-owned locations is in a unique position to relate to franchisees because they've walked the walk. This shared experience strengthens the relationship and shows that the support you offer is based on real, operational expertise.

Finally, it's important to focus on showing the heart of your brand. Prospective franchisees want to know how they'll be supported and what kind of resources will be available to them. When you can communicate how your corporate strength fuels their success, you make the partnership appealing. Success is built on transparency, shared investment, and mutual support, and when you lead with that, you'll attract the most promising prospects.