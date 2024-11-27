Chick-fil-A To Begin Plans for International Expansion into the UK

Chick-fil-A recently announced plans to expand in the United Kingdom next year with new restaurant openings in Belfast, Leeds, Liverpool, and London. The chain anticipates opening five restaurants across the U.K. in its “first stage” of expansion over the next two years. The company plans to invest more than $100 million to expand in the market over the next decade.

Expansion in the U.K. is one part of its major international growth plan with stores in Europe and Asia, which is backed by a $1 billion investment. Chick-fil-A currently calls for five international markets by 2030, with the U.K. market hosting the first permanent store outside of North America.

“Serving communities is at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to bringing Chick-fil-A’s delicious food and signature hospitality to Belfast, Leeds, Liverpool, and London, and continuing our long-term investment in the U.K.,” chief international officer Anita Costello said in a statement. “From job creation to supporting local causes, we are excited about the positive impact our first restaurants will have in the communities they serve.”

Chick-fil-A is currently looking for prospective franchisees and licensing partners like “licensed food service providers and self-operated food service providers in university campuses, airports, healthcare facilities, or business and industry venues.” The brand’s initial expansion into the U.K. will create approximately 400 new jobs at licensed and franchised restaurants.

The U.K. menu will include the chain’s original Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, salads, and nuggets. Restaurants plan to serve chicken sourced from the U.K. as well as 100 percent free range eggs raised on farms with welfare certification.

Chick-fil-A’s plans for international development comes as the chain approaches $22 billion in annual domestic sales, trailing only McDonald’s and Starbucks. According to Technomic, the company’s average unit volumes are nearly $7 million, more than every other major chain. It currently operates more than 3,000 locations in the U.S, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

The chain also recently announced plans to open its first store in Singapore and enter Asia in 2025. It will invest $75 million over 10 years to expand into Singapore. The company held a pop-up event in the country in June to gauge interest in the brand, with more than 1,000 people attending the three-day event. Company officials said expansion into Singapore will serve as entryway into the Asian continent.

Chick-fil-A previously attempted to expand to the European market in London in 2019, but it ended when a six-month popup lease expired. Chick-fil-A also attempted to operate in South Africa from 1996 to 2001 but reportedly suffered when it didn’t register enough brand awareness among customers in those markets.

Popeyes, another fast food chicken concept, has expanded its international presence recently and expects to continue its growth on the global stage in the coming years.

The full article about Chick-fil-A’s plans for expansion into the UK can be found HERE.