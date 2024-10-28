CMO Roundtable: Chris Ives, Chief Financial Officer/Head of Marketing of Bubbakoo's Burritos

“How do you use technology, such as AI and ChatGPT, to enhance your brand’s overall customer experience?”

Chris Ives

Chief Financial Officer/Head of Marketing

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

At Bubbakoo’s Burritos, we mainly leverage new technology to make sure our guests have the best experience possible across all avenues. We’re committed to providing personalized, 24/7 support, ensuring quick and accurate responses to any inquiries. This means we’re always ready to engage with our guests through our online ordering system, catering platforms, and our mobile app, offering recommendations and solutions tailored to their preferences.

Our technology helps us stay ahead of the game by creating a better understanding of what our customers like and how they prefer to interact with the brand. We use advanced POS systems and a smart loyalty program to analyze customer feedback and behavior. This isn’t just about making transactions smoother; it’s about collecting valuable insights that help us improve continuously for the foreseeable future. We’re always looking at this data to figure out what works and what doesn’t, so we can keep enhancing our services and hopefully create more Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. Our loyalty program, The Green Room, is particularly beneficial because it allows us to reward our regulars and make them feel special each time they visit one of our restaurants.

Additionally, on the internal side, the program provides us with a wide array of information on what customers are buying, what they think about it, and any trends that emerge over time. This feedback loop means we can jump on any issues that should arise quickly and effectively. We want to be reliable and accessible, making sure every interaction—from placing an order to getting the food—is top-notch. With that said, our tech strategy isn’t just designed to benefit the customer-facing side. As mentioned, these tools help streamline our operations and improve communication among our team members behind the scenes. This internal efficiency is crucial because it means our staff is always ready to meet guest needs promptly and accurately, translating into better service for our customers all around.

In short, at Bubbakoo’s Burritos, using new technology is key to our guest recovery strategy. We make sure our support is personalized and available around the clock through our online ordering, catering platforms, and mobile app. Our advanced POS and loyalty program technologies help us constantly analyze and improve our services, ensuring we’re reliable and accessible at every touchpoint. Through these efforts, we aim to exceed customer expectations and create an enjoyable and memorable dining experience.