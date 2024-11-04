CMO Roundtable: Scott Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers & Rally's

“How do you use technology, such as AI and ChatGPT, to enhance your brand’s overall customer experience?”

Scott Johnson

Checkers & Rally’s

Committed to delivering innovative customer experiences, Checkers & Rally’s has harnessed AI and ChatGPT to enhance its marketing efforts. These advanced technologies are integrated into various facets of the business to optimize customer engagement, streamline operations, and improve overall satisfaction. Here are key examples of how these technologies impact the business: