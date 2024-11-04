CMO Roundtable: Scott Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers & Rally's
“How do you use technology, such as AI and ChatGPT, to enhance your brand’s overall customer experience?”
Scott Johnson
Checkers & Rally’s
Committed to delivering innovative customer experiences, Checkers & Rally’s has harnessed AI and ChatGPT to enhance its marketing efforts. These advanced technologies are integrated into various facets of the business to optimize customer engagement, streamline operations, and improve overall satisfaction. Here are key examples of how these technologies impact the business:
- Customer data platform. AI plays a crucial role in developing custom audiences and personalized experiences by analyzing enriched customer insights. This data-driven approach allows Checkers & Rally’s to create more relevant and engaging marketing strategies, ensuring the right message reaches the right audience at the right time.
- Content development and enhancements. Using AI and ChatGPT, Checkers & Rally’s optimizes content for paid and organic social media across Meta platforms. This includes developing compelling captions and personalized content tailored to specific audience segments. AI ensures content is relevant and engaging, increasing customer interaction and brand loyalty.
- Email personalization. AI-enabled technologies personalize email communications based on individual preferences. By analyzing customer behavior, AI helps create targeted email campaigns that resonate with recipients. This personalized approach boosts open rates, click-through rates, and conversion rates, making email marketing more effective.
- Reputation management. AI-powered tools are essential in managing the brand’s reputation. These tools tag conversations and raise alerts about shifts in public customer conversations. By monitoring sentiment across branded social media platforms and content responses, Checkers & Rally’s can stay on top of relevant trends and respond effectively. This proactive approach helps maintain a positive brand image and quickly address potential issues.
- Reviews and customer management. AI-based monitoring platforms provide localized experiences via an enterprise system. These platforms offer strategic business insights that help protect and improve the overall customer experience. By identifying areas needing improvement, the brand can evolve to better meet customer expectations.
- Reporting and analytics. Integrating AI into reporting functions streamlines the process of tracking KPIs. AI saves time by automating data collection and analysis, identifying optimization opportunities, and ensuring the brand stays on track to meet its business goals. This efficient approach to reporting allows the marketing team to focus on strategic initiatives.
- Employee recruitment and experience. For future and returning employees, Checkers & Rally’s offers a ChatGPT-like experience to simplify the job-hunting process. This AI-driven approach provides a user-friendly and efficient way for job seekers to find relevant positions, apply, and receive timely updates. Enhancing the recruitment process helps attract and retain top talent more effectively.
Published: November 4th, 2024
FEATURED IN
Franchise Update Magazine: Issue 3, 2024
