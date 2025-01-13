CMO Roundtable with Best Life Brands' Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer LoBianco

"How do customer feedback and data analytics enhance customer experience?"

Jennifer LoBianco

Chief Marketing Officer

Best Life Brands

At Best Life Brands, our mission is to provide exceptional care and support to seniors and their families through a portfolio of services tailored to help them live their best lives. For a franchisor operating in the senior care space, marketing plays a critical role in building awareness, trust, and engagement. The opportunity is to communicate the value of our brands—ComForCare/At Your Side, CarePatrol, Boost Home Healthcare, Blue Moon Estate Sales, and Next Day Access—while aligning with the ever-evolving needs of an aging population.

In today’s competitive environment, authenticity is key. Our marketing efforts are focused on a people-first approach, putting the lives and experiences of seniors, families, caregivers, and franchisees front and center. We continuously leverage real stories and testimonials to build an emotional connection with prospective clients. By doing so, we’re not only promoting services that change lives, but also fostering trust, which is essential in a sensitive industry like senior care.

We’ve embraced a data-driven marketing strategy to ensure that our efforts resonate with our target audience. Through analytics and customer insights, we refine our messaging and tailor our marketing strategies for maximum effect. When it comes to senior care, many prospective clients and their families spend hours doing their own research before beginning the decision-making process with their loved ones. We must do the same so that we can deliver the most accurate data and intentional messaging to our audience. Whether we’re engaging clients seeking care or potential franchisees, our goal is to share the right message with the right audience at the right time. We analyze data and trends regularly and tap into our franchisees for their input from the local level as they are on the front lines.

Our marketing strategy also emphasizes the importance of digital innovation. With seniors and their families increasingly turning to online platforms to research care options, it’s crucial for our brands to maintain a strong digital presence. From search engine optimization (SEO) to targeted social media and email campaigns, we ensure that our digital channels effectively communicate our values and services. We’re also expanding our video, podcast, and webinar content to educate and engage our audience in new, interactive ways. Education and intentionality are key in an industry like ours.