CMO Roundtable with FullSpeed Automotive's Chief Marketing Officer, Stacey Pool

"How do customer feedback and data analytics enhance customer experience?"

Stacey Pool

Chief Marketing Officer

FullSpeed Automotive

Customer feedback and data are critical components in shaping the customer experience. A mentor of mine once said, “All data is information—observe it, listen to it, and understand it in order to change the outcome.” I carry this principle into everything I do. Whether the insights come from first-party data, surveys, or primary research, each piece of information provides insight into what customers want and how we can improve. Ignoring this information would mean missing an opportunity to refine the experience we offer.

At FullSpeed Automotive, we take this seriously. Recently, we executed customer research to identify who we can reach, what they care about, and how we can better serve them. Our goal is not just to meet expectations, but to turn satisfied customers into brand loyalists. The insights we’ve gathered are guiding us in redefining our customer journey and setting a new standard for service excellence. By understanding our customers’ needs on a deep level, we can tailor our offerings and communication to resonate effectively.

Beyond research, we are also leveraging advanced customer experience platforms to capture, measure, and analyze the factors that truly matter. This approach allows us to assess our own performance and enables us to benchmark our performance against competitors. We believe we can win by delivering an experience that is consistently better than the shop next door. This competitive edge is vital in a crowded marketplace, where customer expectations continue to rise.

Every insight, whether positive or constructive, is a step toward a superior customer experience. Information is knowledge. It validates hypotheses, tells a story, and helps transform the business. We analyze feedback to address complaints, anticipate needs, and innovate proactively. This mindset fosters a culture of continuous improvement within all of our brands.

By embracing a data-driven approach, we ensure that our decisions are not made on assumptions but on real, actionable insights. This helps us stay aligned with customer expectations and create an experience that fosters trust, loyalty, and long-term success. We win by having the right information and by using it to create a meaningful and memorable experience that keeps our customers coming back.