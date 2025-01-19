CMO Roundtable with Scenthound's VP of Marketing, Hannah Keyser

"How do customer feedback and data analytics enhance customer experience?"

Hannah Keyser

VP of Marketing

Scenthound

Customers are the core of every business, and at Scenthound, they also help fuel further brand innovation. Our mission is to provide dogs with accessible, routine, and personalized care so that they can live happy and healthy lives. We take this commitment seriously, and to ensure we are delivering the highest quality service and overall experience, we consistently collect feedback and data from our customers.

Franchise brands can gain invaluable insights from Google reviews, Net Promoter Score (NPS), and the traditional tried-and-true method of customer satisfaction surveys. After collecting this information, our team analyzes the feedback to identify areas of opportunity and make strategic, targeted improvements. Through this process, we can personalize the wellness services for the dogs that come into our Scenters. Having an enhanced level of customer service, we are able to strengthen the relationships with our customers—both four-legged and two—which can lead to increased brand loyalty.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that there are limitations in using these tools. With Google reviews, for example, customers oftentimes may only leave a review after a very positive or negative experience, which can skew the overall customer sentiment. With surveys, it can be challenging to achieve a high response rate, which limits the volume of feedback.

While there have been a number of enhancements made to processes over the years, Scenthound has recently introduced two vital innovations to our system:

1. After collecting customer data and feedback, we learned that customers wanted to book appointments and purchase memberships through the Scenthound website. As a result, we rolled out online booking in April and online membership purchasing in July. Customers are reaping the benefits of making an appointment or purchasing a membership seamlessly. As a brand, we have seen an increase in our conversion rates.

2. Customers had also shared that they were looking for at-home care solutions that complement our wellness services. We created a retail line named Houndswell that offers products to address overall pet health, including skin care, coat care, and ear health. In October, we launched Daily Dental Support, a new product to address dental hygiene. Our Houndswell products help dog parents maintain their pet’s health in between their Scenthound visits.

In prioritizing and leveraging customer feedback and data, Scenthound can maintain our commitment to providing a holistic wellness solution for dogs and dog parents across the U.S.