Combining Local and Global Insights for International Franchising

Expanding a franchise internationally requires an intentional balance between maintaining a strong global brand identity and adapting to specific market dynamics. With more than 7,000 combined locations worldwide, the franchise brands of Orangetheory Fitness and those in the Self Esteem Brands portfolio lend strong insight into the key best practices for collaboration between a global franchisor and master franchisees. These best practices provide a framework for success, from consistency in brand standards while building trust for local adaptability, ensuring global relevance, and local success.

Building a cohesive vision and the importance of collaboration

International expansion is most successful when the brand makes it easy for master franchisees to understand and embrace its core values and global standards. It is a common mistake to assume that a brand’s success in the U.S. will directly translate to international markets without modifications. This lesson has been proven time and time again by other U.S.-based consumer-facing retail and services brands.

Instead, combining global knowledge and local insights is the right approach. Engaging thoroughly with master franchisees who know their regions and countries best helps ensure they bring the brand successfully to life domestically. Establishing strong foundations across all stakeholders is essential for achieving growth in any region and, once this alignment is established, adapting messaging and consumer-facing elements of the brand to fit different markets becomes easier.

Innovation also plays a vital role in keeping the brand competitive across regions. By leveraging insights and best practices from master franchisees, franchisors can adapt more quickly to shifting market trends by region or country while remaining true to core values.

Balancing brand consistency with local expertise and adaptation

Maintaining operational consistency is essential, but it must be balanced with the ability to adapt to individual market needs. Comprehensive training programs can help new master franchisees understand broad, global brand values and operational processes within the franchise services model. From there, country managers and specialized teams engage regularly with master franchisees to understand how the model best adapts to the specific country or region. This can include adjusting product offerings or in-club and in-studio experiences to help ensure the brand connects in a meaningful way with local consumers.

In some cases, master franchisees may hesitate to diverge from the U.S. model. However, their understanding of individual market dynamics is something that should not be overlooked. Providing franchisees with the autonomy to offer insights ensures that the brand remains adaptable and prosperous in new environments.

Fine tuning marketing and operations to suit cultural contexts

Marketing strategies are best managed and implemented at the master franchisee level with the franchisor’s shared services model providing regionalized market insights, brand messaging and identity for them to bring to life. This partnership enables marketing efforts to resonate locally and effectively while staying true to the brand.

Operational collaboration is equally important. Master franchisees lead training efforts for local franchisees, while franchisors develop and maintain the training materials to ensure a consistent experience. By supporting supply chain management and technology integration, franchisors empower master franchisees to meet community demands while maintaining operational excellence.

Maintaining strong communication and feedback loops

Clear communication between franchisors and master franchisees is essential for long-term success. Country managers facilitate regular communication and systems like franchise dashboards, so master franchisees always have real-time access to the latest news, information, messaging, and tools. Additional touchpoints, such as monthly webinars, quarterly business reviews, and annual conventions provide opportunities for collaboration, real-time input, and feedback.

A formula for global success

Empowering master franchisees while maintaining a consistent brand vision is key for franchise brands to thrive in international markets. Strong collaboration, the ability to adapt locally, and effective communication ensures brands reach global impact without losing their identity. By fostering these, franchisors and master franchisees can build networks that deliver high-quality, consistent experiences across diverse markets.

Dave Carney is President Emeritus of Orangetheory Fitness, a global fitness franchise with over 1,500 studios across 24 countries.

Sander Van den Born is the EVP of International Development at Self Esteem Brands, which operates a portfolio of global fitness, nutrition and wellness brands including Anytime Fitness, Waxing the City, The Bar Method, and SUMHIIT Fitness.