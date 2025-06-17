 International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for June 

International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for June 

By: Kevin Behan | 593 Reads | 1 Shares

International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for June 

Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your June look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.

Buffalo’s Cafe Announces Expansion of Fast Casual Model in France

Chipotle To Target More Aggressive International Growth Strategy

CKE Restaurants Appoints New President, International

Dunkin’ Debuts in France

Fazoli’s Debuts First International Location in Canada

Fireaway Pizza expands further into Wales with new Cardiff North restaurant

Freddy’s Opens First Canadian Location in Winnipeg

KFC is Targeting 500 New Restaurants in the UK and Ireland

Midas Canada Opens New Location in Beloeil, Quebec

Shake Shack To Expand to Panama

Slim Chickens Expands in the UK with New Location in Merry Hill Shopping Centre

Published: June 17th, 2025

Share this Feature

McAlister's Deli
SPONSORED CONTENT
McAlister's Deli
SPONSORED CONTENT
McAlister's Deli
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Dine Brands Global, Inc.
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Indevia Accounting
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Franchise Customer Experience Conference
Conferences
Franchise Customer Experience Conference
InterContinental, Atlanta
JUN 24-26TH, 2025

iPost leads the way in franchise email solutions. Our innovative system is designed to empower franchisees with cutting-edge email marketing tools,...
Learn More
The Constant Contact Franchise partner program is built to simplify the complex and confusing task of marketing your franchise. We’ve got all...
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters