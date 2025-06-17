International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for June
Each month we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your June look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.
Buffalo’s Cafe Announces Expansion of Fast Casual Model in France
Chipotle To Target More Aggressive International Growth Strategy
CKE Restaurants Appoints New President, International
Fazoli’s Debuts First International Location in Canada
Fireaway Pizza expands further into Wales with new Cardiff North restaurant
Freddy’s Opens First Canadian Location in Winnipeg
KFC is Targeting 500 New Restaurants in the UK and Ireland
Midas Canada Opens New Location in Beloeil, Quebec
Shake Shack To Expand to Panama
Slim Chickens Expands in the UK with New Location in Merry Hill Shopping Centre
