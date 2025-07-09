 International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for July

International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for July

By: Kevin Behan | 310 Reads | 1 Shares

International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for July

Each month, we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your July look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.

Golden Corral Opens Its Fourth Location in Puerto Rico

Little Caesars Looks To Grow in India

Slim Chickens Expands UK Footprint with New Openings in Chichester and Staines

The Social Gaming Group Goes For The Bullseye As North America Expansion Begins With Toronto Venue

Tommy’s Express Opens First Location in France

World Gym International Signs Master Franchise Agreement for Brazil

Published: July 9th, 2025

Share this Feature

MSA Worldwide
SPONSORED CONTENT
MSA Worldwide
SPONSORED CONTENT
MSA Worldwide
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Hungry Howie's Pizza
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

STAY CONNECTED

Subscribe to our newsletters to stay informed on the hottest trends in Franchising.


FRANCHISE TOPICS

American Family Care
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Franchise Leadership & Development Conference
Conferences
Franchise Leadership & Development Conference
InterContinental, Atlanta
OCT 7-9TH, 2025

Xpressdocs has the tools you need to control your brand. Our marketing solutions streamline your organization's workflow from creation and production...
Learn More
Franchise Ninja uses AI to find top franchise candidates with full data. Boost conversions by up to 103%. Get real-time alerts and free access until...
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters