International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for July
Each month, we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your July look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.
Golden Corral Opens Its Fourth Location in Puerto Rico
Little Caesars Looks To Grow in India
Slim Chickens Expands UK Footprint with New Openings in Chichester and Staines
The Social Gaming Group Goes For The Bullseye As North America Expansion Begins With Toronto Venue
Tommy’s Express Opens First Location in France
World Gym International Signs Master Franchise Agreement for Brazil
Published: July 9th, 2025
